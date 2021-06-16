Watch now: Unit 5 crowd speaks on masks, sex and race education

Others spoke in opposition to sex and race education as well as the continued practice of community members speaking against the mask mandate.
“They shouldn’t be worried about sex,” said community member George James. “They shouldn’t even be taught it. Anybody that pushes this law has got to be a child pedophile.”
Senate Bill 818, which passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly in May, would require ISBE to develop learning standards and school districts to offer comprehensive personal health and safety education for in kindergarten through fifth grade; sexual health education for grades six through 12, and age; and developmentally appropriate consent education for kindergarten through grade 12.
As Unit 5 does not include sex education in the elementary curriculum, Weikle said that aspect of the bill would not affect the district. Unit 5 does teach Erin’s Law, which is used to prevent child sexual abuse and includes age-appropriate information about consent and inappropriate touching.
Alex Shone, a recent Unit 5 grad, said sex education should not be taught in schools, but instead left for families to teach in their homes.
The district’s curriculum is “Inclusive and affirming for all sexual orientations and gender identities” and uses the national sex education standards as a resource, Weikle said.
Per House Bill 2170, which was signed into law in March to take effect July 1, ISBE is required to adopt “revised social science learning standards that are inclusive and reflective of all individuals in this country.”
Butchers Lane, off South Morris Avenue near Miller Park in Bloomington, was named for the slaughter houses that once lined the street. Butchers Lane is pictured here on May 1, 2019, after extensive flooding closed a portion of the street.
While some sources say Bloomington's Lumber Street was named for the lumber companies that once lined it, others say it was because the street was a convenient place to unload lumber from the nearby railroad tracks. Either way, the name fits.
This busy road cutting through south Bloomington and doubling as a section of Route 150 was named for Corp. Raymond G. Morrissey, the first Bloomington man killed in the Korean War. He was also one of the first killed in the United States during this conflict: His name was one of 11 on the first casualty list issued by the Army. Morrissey, 22, was in a plane that crashed while attempting a landing June 30, 1950.
Jesse Fell, founder of the town of Normal, first moved to the area in 1833. He later he bought 160 acres, built a cabin and called this spot “Fort Jesse.” The road leading to his cabin kept his name, and is still known as Fort Jesse Road in Normal.
A glance through lists of city street names reveals a grouping of streets relating to the Church of Latter-Day Saints. You can credit Walter Benson, a former resident of Bloomington and a member of the church who developed a subdivision off Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington. He named the streets for prominent people and missionaries relating to the Latter-Day Saints: McKay Drive, Anderson Street, Welling Street, Longden Avenue and Smoot Street. Benson also named Delaine Drive in Normal, for LDS missionary Delaine Anderson. This 1985 Pantagraph photo shows Elsie and Guenther Weinzierl. The couple lived at 1307 Smoot St. and led the efforts to rename the street Hollycrest Drive. Today, it's called Hollycrest Street.
It’s not uncommon to find streets named for Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. But Bloomington’s Lincoln Street was designated around 1856, before Lincoln even became president. Pictured here, the statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of the McLean County Museum of History celebrated Presidents' Day activities Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Circle Avenue, west of the railroad tracks between Market and Washington streets, sits on land that made up the county fairgrounds from the mid-1850s to the mid-1880s. However, the idea that Circle Avenue followed the former racetrack is not true.
The De Brazza's monkey exhibit is expected to open in mid-July, and zoo officials expect to break ground this fall on a new South America exhibit that will feature three different animals — giant anteaters, Galapagos tortoises and bush dogs.
A crowd gathered at Normal West High School for the McLean County Unit 5 school board meeting. More than 30 people signed up to speak for public comments, many in regards to mask-wearing, sex education and race in social studies education.