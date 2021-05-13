Watch now: Unit 5 hires director of diversity, equity and inclusion

Weikle said she is thrilled to have Shelvin join the Unit 5 team.

“She’s a collaborative, results-oriented leader who is very much committed to the diversity, equity and inclusion work in the Bloomington-Normal community,” Weikle said. “Dr. Shelvin will lead the implementation and monitoring of the district equity action plan, which has been developed by the district Equity Leadership Team.”

Shelvin will work with all district stakeholders “on various opportunities for our students, curriculum and instruction, the recruitment and retainment of a diverse staff and in communication,” as well as providing professional development for staff and being a resource for all, Weikle said.

“I feel like this is just one more example of truly Unit 5 being on the cutting edge, because I don’t know of any other Central Illinois school districts that have a director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Lots are talking about it, but we are the first ones in our region to do it,” she said, adding that some Chicago-area districts do have similar positions. “I think it really shows our community the level of commitment that we have here in Unit 5 of serving all of our students.”