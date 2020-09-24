Watch now: Unit 5 releases plan to return to in-person learning

Students will attend in person two days a week. On Wednesdays, students will participate in synchronous and asynchronous learning at home with a teacher online, and the remaining two days will be asynchronous remote learning.

“I understand that a change to how instruction is delivered may be uncomfortable for some but believe that the benefit to having students back in-person is worth it,” Weikle said to families.

All health safety guidelines will be upheld when students return, including masks and distancing.

A key difference between this plan and the first plan released in July is elementary students will follow the hybrid model, where before they were going to attend five days a week.

"Realistically right now to follow IDPH and CDC guidelines and to really have social distancing in place, we just need to reduce the number of students in the buildings," Weikle said. "And being a district as large as we are, we need to do that in a hybrid model."

Students will be grouped by last name to determine which days they attend in-person.

Weikle said families will need to have a back-up plan for their students to be prepared should a classroom or building need to stop in-person learning temporarily.