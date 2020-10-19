Watch now: Unit 5 students head back to school in 'little step back to normal' during COVID pandemic

NORMAL — With smiling eyes and just a few tears, the youngest students at McLean County Unit 5 headed into schools Monday morning for the first time since mid-March.
“Today was a great day,” said Sarah Edwards, principal at Grove Elementary. “It is wonderful to see the students step off the bus or step out of their car. It’s a little step back to normal for us, and I know that I speak for the whole staff when I say we have been so excited for this day for so long to have the students back in school.”
Grove students were welcomed with excited “Good mornings” from staff members ready to help them find their way to their classrooms.
Across the district, students from pre-kindergarten to second grade returned to the elementary schools, while sixth and ninth graders were the first of the older students to begin the hybrid model.
A few students had “first day of school” tears and nerves that made them hesitate, but most were in such a hurry to rush in from the chilly morning they barely turned to say goodbye to their parents.
“I think the students are definitely ready. Even with the masks, you could tell the smiles were underneath there,” Edwards said, glad to see only a few teary faces.
Because of the district’s safety restrictions, parents couldn’t leave the parking lot to walk their students inside on Monday. But some parents snapped quick photos to commemorate the day while others, like Laila Abouelmagd’s dad Mohamed, recorded videos, as their students headed in carrying boxes and bags of school supplies.
“Our parents did an amazing job. Every single parent that we asked said that they had self-certified already, so that was a huge deal,” Edwards said. “Our kindergarten families did amazing getting their students with all of their supplies out of their car and moving through the line. I know that as time goes by we’ll get faster and faster, but I thought today was a huge success.”
Illinois schools in March were closed as COVID cases increased. School administrators over the summer decided whether to have students return to class or do remote learning or a mix.
Several teachers and staff members on Monday wore lanyards with pictures of themselves attached to make sure students knew who they were behind the masks.
Support Local Journalism
Emily Kauten, a kindergarten teacher, said one of the first questions she heard from a student once they were inside the classroom was whether they could take off their mask. She told the class their masks would have to stay on in the classroom, but later they would be able to take a break.
The school nurse’s office expanded to fill a classroom this year, to make sure there would be adequate space for distancing. A clear plastic divider, “which we’re lovingly calling ‘the bubble’,” was added to be able to keep sick students separated, said Susy Marcum, Grove’s school nurse.
Students who opt to come back within the district’s hybrid plan have to certify each morning to let the school administrators know they are not sick and they can safely come to school. Parents can access the self-certification form on the district website or through the Unit 5 Safe app.
Marcum, who is also curriculum chairperson for the Unit 5 nursing department, said she felt prepared to have students back in the buildings this quarter.
“We are so ready to go,” she said. “We’ve been planning for weeks. We’ve been planning all summer long. We’ve been planning since March.”
Edwards gave kudos to the entire district staff for the work they put in to prepare to bring students back to class.
“I know this was a big day coming and there were a lot of things that needed to be done to prepare and I think everyone has worked very very hard,” she said.
The remaining grades — third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th — will come back starting next week.
Photos: Grove Elementary welcomes students back to class during the COVID-19 pandemic
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.