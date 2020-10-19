Watch now: Unit 5 students head back to school in 'little step back to normal' during COVID pandemic

A few students had “first day of school” tears and nerves that made them hesitate, but most were in such a hurry to rush in from the chilly morning they barely turned to say goodbye to their parents.

“I think the students are definitely ready. Even with the masks, you could tell the smiles were underneath there,” Edwards said, glad to see only a few teary faces.

Because of the district’s safety restrictions, parents couldn’t leave the parking lot to walk their students inside on Monday. But some parents snapped quick photos to commemorate the day while others, like Laila Abouelmagd’s dad Mohamed, recorded videos, as their students headed in carrying boxes and bags of school supplies.

“Our parents did an amazing job. Every single parent that we asked said that they had self-certified already, so that was a huge deal,” Edwards said. “Our kindergarten families did amazing getting their students with all of their supplies out of their car and moving through the line. I know that as time goes by we’ll get faster and faster, but I thought today was a huge success.”

Illinois schools in March were closed as COVID cases increased. School administrators over the summer decided whether to have students return to class or do remote learning or a mix.