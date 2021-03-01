Watch now: University of Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 test gets FDA emergency use authorization

NORMAL — The University of Illinois system received a much-anticipated emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday for its saliva-based COVID-19 test. Illinois State University is among the sites where these tests will be processed.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is dedicating $20 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to provide a million tests at the state’s 12 public universities and 48 community colleges, under an agreement between the U of I system and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Even as we lead large-population states in vaccinations, widespread testing remains a critical tool in combating this pandemic, and I’m dedicating $20 million in CARES Act funding to provide 1 million tests to Illinois’ other public universities under the FDA’s emergency use authorization,” Pritzker said in a statement.
There has been interest in using the test, known as covidSHIELD, by school systems, universities and corporations because the process is less invasive that the nose-swab method and results can be obtained within 24 hours. The Illinois Board of Higher Education devised a formula for allocating the million tests.
A lab set up in ISU’s Science Lab Building is part of the U of I’s Shield Illinois network and already has been doing clinical testing.
Originally, ISU planned to use the test on campus but with the semester nearly half over, it plans to stick with its current testing process.
“Since we already have another testing process in place, we’re not going to be switching over,” ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Monday. However, ISU will “keep this option open for the future,” he said.
John Baur, a chemistry professor who is ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator, has said previously that a little bit of time would be needed to get supplies in place to switch current testing sites on campus from the nasal swab to the saliva-based test.
ISU has been doing antigen testing on campus this semester and getting results quickly from that, said Jome. A confirmatory PCR test also can be done if campus health officials determine it's necessary, he said.
The PCR test is considered the "gold standard."
Labs at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Loyola Medical Center in Maywood were the first in the Shield Illinois network to become operational. In addition to those two labs and the one at ISU, the network includes labs in Springfield, Rockford, Itasca and Wood Dale.
The U of I developed its test in 2020 and had administered more than 1.5 million tests at it Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield campuses.
The quick turnaround time provided by the test has been credited with being able to hold down spread of the coronavirus through early detection and isolation.
The U of I has two units working to share the test: Shield Illinois, which is focused on expansion within the state, and Shield T3, a university-related organization working with entities outside the state.
Even though the ISU lab will not be processing tests from campus, Baur said, “We’ve contributed to the overall effort.”
The ISU lab is currently processing a few hundred tests a day but has the capacity to do several thousand a day as Shield Illinois ramps up, said Baur.
The ISU lab has two shifts with a total of eight scientists, six student processors and overall technical supervisor Kim Garris.
