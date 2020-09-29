BLOOMINGTON — To the tune of “Stayin’ Alive” and “I’m Still Standing,” students in two Illinois Wesleyan University art and design classes conducted a fashion show of sorts Tuesday in front of Ames Library.

With her students clad in cardboard creations designed to illustrate 6-foot social distancing, Carmen Lozar welcomed everyone to “the first —and hopefully the last — COVID-19 Runaway Fashion Show.”

The students were from Lozar’s “Foundations Art” course and William Bullock’s “Beginning 3-D Design” course.

“I really got the idea because people weren’t social distancing,” said Bullock, a visiting professor of art and design.

Many people seem to be having difficulty visualizing the distance suggested for minimizing the spread of the virus, said Bullock.

So Bullock and Lozar, an instructional professor and gallery director, assigned their students to “create a fun and fashionable wearable design using cardboard ... to be worn on the head or body or carried and physically warn others of the 6-foot social distancing norm.”

Their creations ranged from relatively straightforward arm extensions and a pair of shoes with 6-foot "toes" protruding forward, to elaborate costumes with long tails or wings that would be the envy of a real eagle.

“I was so pleased,” Lozar said of the results. “They are all so individual.”

Although the students’ “fashions” might not be practical to wear, Bullock said, they were “practical to demonstrate what 6 feet are.”

The winning design by Andrew Brown, a freshman in 2-D studio art from Bloomington, was titled "Building Burning" and resembled a bridge. It even included Matchbox cars and decorative scrollwork made with a laser cutter.

The intent was to represent that “bridges are a way to separate us but they also connect us,” said Browne. “Keeping the connection can be really hard with the social distancing during corona times.”

Sophomore Alex Seehuus, a computer science major from Bloomington, created a "Veiled Hat" based on a Chinese design with long strips of cardboard hanging from the brim. When she spun around, the strips flew out to the sides, sending a clear message to stay away.

“We need some fun now,” Lozar said.

But there were practical aspects to the assignment, too, such as learning how to use flat materials to make a three-dimensional object and understanding their strength and stability — or lack of it.

Lozar noted that getting a piece of cardboard to “stick out 6 feet from your body is no easy engineering feat.”

Senior Julius Smith of Homewood, a marketing and product design major who finished third with his winged “Fly Boy” creation, said he learned, “You have to trust your gluing process. ... Don’t overdo it and don’t over think it.”

There were other challenges, too.

Second-place winner Devin Shaver of New Lenox, a freshman in 2-D studio art, spent 30-hours creating the exquisite wings for her “Fallen Angel” creation.

“I cut every piece by hand and I paid for it,” said Shaver, holding up her bandaged finger.

The small crowd that gathered for the fashion show appeared to enjoy it, judging my their laughter at some of the more whimsical designs.

"We like it when we can show the sort of things we do in the arts for creative problem-solving," said Julie Johnson, interim director of the School of Art.

“I hope this might be an annual thing," Bullock said. "But not an annual COVID thing.”

