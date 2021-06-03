Watch now: What does level funding mean to ISU, Heartland?

NORMAL — Illinois State University and Heartland Community College officials are pleased to have level higher education funding from the state for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The budget approved by the General Assembly in the wee hours Tuesday appropriates $69.6 million in general operating funds for ISU, the same as the current fiscal year.

“We’re certainly grateful,” ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Thursday. “That’s what we were expecting. That’s what the governor had in his budget.”

About 14.4% of ISU’s operating budget revenue comes from state appropriations. Tuition and fees account for 46% of operating funds.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the budget.

Having a budget in place before the start of the fiscal year “provides a level of certainty,” said Jome.

A budget impasse in Springfield resulted in the state not having a complete budget in fiscal years 2016 and 2017 and portions of 2018.

The budget includes about $478 million overall for community colleges, but Heartland Community College does not yet know what its individual appropriation will be.

The current year’s state appropriation is just over $3 million.

“Although we are awaiting the final district allocation amounts, we appreciate the governor’s ongoing commitment to higher education and, in particular, community colleges,” said Heartland spokesman Steve Fast.

“A flat budget sustains existing state support, yet that support provides less than 10% of Heartland Community College funding. Under the original funding parameters of community colleges, the state’s contribution was to be one-third of funding,” said Fast.

Tuition and fees account for nearly 44% of revenue for Heartland’s operating fund.

He said money from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund “has been vital for our students as we have provided more resources to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

The budget also includes an increase of an increase of about 6% to funding for the Monetary Award Program, a needs-based financial aid grant, and flat funding for the AIM HIGH program, the Aspirational Institutional Match Helping Illinois Grow Higher Education program aimed at encouraging high-achieving Illinois students to attend an in-state university.

The budget calls for $479.6 million in MAP funding, up from $451.3 and holds AIM HIGH funding at $35 million.

Jome said ISU is “very happy to see continued support for MAP funding and AIM HIGH. They are both very important financial aid packages that a number of our students take advantage of.”

Fast said, “The overall increase in MAP grant funding will help keep up with demand, but this is only an incremental step in the right direction.”

Community college officials have been calling for changes in the MAP program for years.

Community college students tend to apply later than those going to four-year institutions and sometimes the money has fun out by the time they apply. MAP eligibility rules require students to be enrolled in a degree or certificate program.

“Current MAP eligibility leaves out many students seeking workforce training,” explained Fast.

“As Illinoisans face the financial recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, we urge the usage of MAP funding for, and set aside funds to support, short-term community college certificate and training programs of less than 16 credit hours focused on workforce development and readiness efforts,” he said.

