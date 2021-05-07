Watch now: What will new ISU students be paying this fall?

NORMAL — Tuition and fees will be unchanged for new students entering Illinois State University this fall, but room and board for all students living on campus and/or having meal plans will go up 3% following board action Friday morning.
The board also authorized the administration to move forward with seeking approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education to create a College of Engineering.
In addition, two capital projects received the go-ahead: upgrades and renovation of university facilities to provide temporary accommodations for the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts while the fine arts complex undergoes a major rehabilitation that includes a replacement building; and construction of an expanded nursing simulation lab.
Tuition will remain at $384.13 per credit hour for in-state undergraduate students and $768.26 per credit hour for out-of-state undergraduate students under the proposal. Tuition for graduate students will stay at $403.59 per credit hour for in-state students and $838.30 for out of state.
Under the state’s truth-in-tuition law, the tuition rate will be locked in for these students through summer 2025.
Mandatory fees for both undergraduate and graduate students will remain at $107.78 per credit hour.
Housing rates will range from $2,747 per semester for a multiple-occupancy room in a residence hall to $5,976 per semester for a single in Cardinal Court.
Meal plans would range from $2,213 to $2,376 per semester, under the proposal.
The total cost of attendance for a new resident student taking 30 credit hours in the 2021-22 academic year is calculated at $25,465, a 1.17% increase over what was charged to such students in the 2020-21 academic year.
In ranking the state's 11 public universities by highest to lowest cost, ISU comes in at No. 6.
This story will be updated.
