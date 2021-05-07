Watch now: What will new ISU students be paying this fall?

NORMAL — Tuition and fees will be unchanged for new students entering Illinois State University this fall, but room and board for all students living on campus and/or having meal plans will go up 3% following board action Friday morning.

The board also authorized the administration to move forward with seeking approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education to create a College of Engineering.

In addition, two capital projects received the go-ahead: upgrades and renovation of university facilities to provide temporary accommodations for the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts while the fine arts complex undergoes a major rehabilitation that includes a replacement building; and construction of an expanded nursing simulation lab.

Tuition will remain at $384.13 per credit hour for in-state undergraduate students and $768.26 per credit hour for out-of-state undergraduate students under the proposal. Tuition for graduate students will stay at $403.59 per credit hour for in-state students and $838.30 for out of state.

Under the state’s truth-in-tuition law, the tuition rate will be locked in for these students through summer 2025.

Mandatory fees for both undergraduate and graduate students will remain at $107.78 per credit hour.