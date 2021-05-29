Watch now: Who can get Shield Illinois tests at Illinois State University, Heartland

NORMAL — Shield Illinois COVID-19 testing is underway at Heartland Community College and will start Tuesday at Illinois State University.
For now, testing is limited to faculty, staff and students at Heartland and will be limited to employees, retirees and their dependents at ISU. But Heartland hopes to open the testing to the community in the near future.
Shield Illinois is a saliva-based PCR test developed by the University of Illinois.
PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction and is considered to be the “gold standard” for COVID-19 testing. It tests for genetic material contained in the coronavirus. Antigen tests identify specific proteins from the virus.
Heartland spokesman Steve Fast said there are still logistics to be worked out before opening up testing to the general public. Even though the positivity rate and number of cases are declining in McLean County, testing is still important, said Fast.
“More people are getting vaccinated, but testing provides a tool to see if there are any surges,” he said.
Many people remain unvaccinated because their doctors have advised against it, because they are too young to be eligible, or by choice.
Fast noted that a lot of young people who are ineligible for the vaccine at the present time come to campus for the Challenge Learning Center, Child Development Lab and the Kids@Heartland summer classes. He said that’s one reason it’s important to continue having tests available.
Heartland is doing tests from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. three days a week — Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays — but hopes to expand to four. ISU will be testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments are required for testing at Heartland and ISU.
More information is available by clicking on the coronavirus tabs on their websites, www.ilstu.edu and www.heartland.edu.
During the summer, ISU undergraduate and graduate students, including student employees, should continue to be tested through Student Health Services, which uses the rapid antigen test.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said the university hopes to open the Shield Illinois test to the entire campus this fall.
