Watch now: Who can get Shield Illinois tests at Illinois State University, Heartland

“More people are getting vaccinated, but testing provides a tool to see if there are any surges,” he said.

Many people remain unvaccinated because their doctors have advised against it, because they are too young to be eligible, or by choice.

Fast noted that a lot of young people who are ineligible for the vaccine at the present time come to campus for the Challenge Learning Center, Child Development Lab and the Kids@Heartland summer classes. He said that’s one reason it’s important to continue having tests available.

Heartland is doing tests from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. three days a week — Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays — but hopes to expand to four. ISU will be testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are required for testing at Heartland and ISU.

More information is available by clicking on the coronavirus tabs on their websites, www.ilstu.edu and www.heartland.edu.

During the summer, ISU undergraduate and graduate students, including student employees, should continue to be tested through Student Health Services, which uses the rapid antigen test.