Watch now: Will COVID vaccines be required at Illinois Wesleyan University, ISU?

Samuel noted that ISU already requires a number of vaccinations, such as ones for tetanus, mumps, measles, rubella and meningitis.

But Jome said, unlike those vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccines currently are being provided under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

IWU also made that distinction, noting in a March 22 message to the campus, “We highly encourage all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated. We do not intend to require the COVID-19 vaccination while it is designated for emergency use.”

Jome said that planning for fall is not complete but “we’re still going to have testing capacity.”

Likewise, Pritzker said, “We’ve provided mobile vaccination units in many of the colleges in Illinois and certainly we’re looking to partner with more.”

Jome said ISU is “watching the local vaccine rollout” and state guidelines.

“We’re interested in moving back to a more traditional campus atmosphere,” he said, which would mean “more in-person classes, more in-person activities and increased capacity in on-campus housing.”

