Watch now: With remote learning options, 'snow days' may melt away in Bloomington-Normal

With two kids at home, Mouser, the Tri-Valley official, said he understands why some people might still dream about it.

“(My kids) would much rather have a full-on snow day with nothing to do and be able to do what they want, but I do think that the digital learning days provide enough flexibility for students that they’re able to kind of work at their own pace,” he said.

Taylor remembers the sense of anticipation as families listened to the radio or watched the crawl across the bottom of the TV screen to find out if school was canceled. In those days superintendents had one advantage in making the tough call on whether or not to close: “There was no debate on social media,” said Taylor.

Even though traditional snow days may be a thing of the past, “We want kids to enjoy the outdoors,” she said. If there’s a snow-related e-learning day, physical education teachers may assign students to throw snowballs or make a snowman, she said.

Said Weikle: "I think the kids who enjoy going out and playing in the snow are still going to find an opportunity to go out and do that after school hours and on the weekend.