Watch now: With remote learning options, 'snow days' may melt away in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly isn’t a killjoy. He delighted in "snow days" as a kid, but with remote learning available, he doesn’t think today’s children will get many of those as in the past.
“You want the continuity of learning,” he said.
Add weather-related cancellations — or any cancellation, for that matter — to the long list of changes influenced by COVID, which has upended schedules and sent kids home for months. Gone are the days when impassable roads meant students couldn't get access to learning. Instead, laptops, wireless internet and technology that have became mainstays during stay-at-home learning have made schoolwork just a click away.
For families, it's yet another adjustment.
"It’s a little bit of a bummer," said Josh Mlot of Normal, the father of elementary students Hudson, 8, and Brooklyn Mlot, 6. "You have these images in your head of heading out with a sled and going out and finding a hill and spending your day doing that instead of being in a classroom."
The shift is rooted in part in a July 2018 Illinois law that eliminated the minimum number of hours that constitute a school day, giving districts the opportunity to make greater use of online instruction, independent research projects and work-based learning. Among the advantages of alternative-learning days is having a more definite ending date for the school year rather than tacking on emergency days at the end.
Tri-Valley was one of the first in the area to take steps toward eliminating snow days two years ago thanks to a tight construction schedule.
“Once we found out that was a possibility, we jumped on it immediately,” Superintendent David Mouser said. “For us, knowing exactly when the end of the year was going to take place was really important because we could basically have all the construction lined up to begin at that moment.”
The school board, administration and staff were supportive of the plan, and when the Downs-based district told the community, “we just received a lot of positive feedback,” Mouser said.
“I would say we’re much more equipped to do it today than we even were then,” he said. “Now that we’ve really got a consistent plan and a consistent format, I think that’ll definitely be the norm for us moving forward.”
District 87 and Heyworth Community Unit School District followed Tri-Valley's lead, trying pilot programs for e-learning. Reilly said the ice storm that hit Central Illinois to start the year likely would have resulted in an e-learning day if classes had been meeting in person. Then again, with all the power outages, it might have resulted in an old-fashioned “snow day.”
The result of all this: Hudson and Brooklyn Mlot, who both attend Parkside Elementary School, don't really know what a "snow day" is.
As Josh Mlot explained, when they were just starting school, there were a few years when it barely snowed. By the time they began school last year at Washington Elementary School in Bloomington, District 87 was beginning to experiment with holding e-learning days rather than halting school altogether even before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I’d be shocked if many schools go back to doing real snow days,” he said. “They were actually already piloting doing e-learning days rather than snow days. We actually did that a handful of times before we had any idea that we would be doing remote every day.”
The family has continued with remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic after transferring to McLean County Unit 5 schools this fall.
“My kids haven’t had a ton of experience with it,” said Josh Mlot. Hudson "likes being in person in class, so the idea that in-person days would get lost instead of made up is a little disappointing for him, but at the same time, there are pros to the remote learning thing.”
Technology hurdle
Districts have been adapting to off-site learning since the spring, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools for the state's 2 million students to contain COVID. Since then, schools have adopted in-person or remote learning, or a mix of the two.
Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor said, “Never did we imagine that it would be practice for what happened in March."
“One of the early challenges was families that didn’t have technology access,” she said. “The district and community agencies have worked hard to come up with solutions,” such as providing internet “hot spots.”
District 87 has been providing internet access to families that are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.
Since the previous administration at McLean County Unit 5 declined to use alternative learning days two years ago, the Normal-based district has taken steps to increase students’ ability to work online from home. The last set of devices for elementary students is expected to arrive in the next few weeks so all students K-12 will have a device to take home, and Unit 5 has partnered with Comcast to ensure internet access for families.
Illinois State University is gearing up for its own COVID-19 testing lab on campus. The lab has been certified and training is underway.
“I think if any parents or staff or admin or even previous boards had any hesitation because it was maybe hard to imagine — how would it look, how could we do it — now we’ve lived it,” Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.
The Unit 5 school board approved an e-learning program in December, expanding the program to traditional emergency days since Pritzker's emergency declaration that closed schools last March was exclusively for COVID-related closures.
“Having the devices now and again having lived it just due to COVID has kind of forced all of us to maybe get out of our initial comfort zone and recognize that we can do this and students can learn in this manner," Weikle said.
Mark Jontry, regional superintendent of education for McLean, DeWitt, Logan and Livingston counties, said he expects "a push to actually just incorporate remote learning days into a plan going forward after the pandemic is over. I think there will be a big push from education stakeholders to just make this a common practice, at least a tool to have."
For districts that don't have devices for every student, teachers provide packets of work in preparation for an oncoming winter storm and those with devices can use online activities to engage students for the required five hours that the state legislature determined to be a full school day.
'Kids will miss that'
Still, even educators admit there's a deep sense of nostalgia about a prized day out of class playing in the snow.
“I was 12 years old in the blizzard of 1978 and I remember that day," Reilly recalls. "We got to play in the snow and build forts. … Even some of the parents who lived that are disappointed that kids will miss that.”
He added, “I have an 8-year-old grandson. He would love nothing more than to have the snow day.”
With two kids at home, Mouser, the Tri-Valley official, said he understands why some people might still dream about it.
“(My kids) would much rather have a full-on snow day with nothing to do and be able to do what they want, but I do think that the digital learning days provide enough flexibility for students that they’re able to kind of work at their own pace,” he said.
Taylor remembers the sense of anticipation as families listened to the radio or watched the crawl across the bottom of the TV screen to find out if school was canceled. In those days superintendents had one advantage in making the tough call on whether or not to close: “There was no debate on social media,” said Taylor.
Even though traditional snow days may be a thing of the past, “We want kids to enjoy the outdoors,” she said. If there’s a snow-related e-learning day, physical education teachers may assign students to throw snowballs or make a snowman, she said.
Said Weikle: "I think the kids who enjoy going out and playing in the snow are still going to find an opportunity to go out and do that after school hours and on the weekend.
"I think it’s probably more of an adjustment for the parents and the idea that they had in their head of what a traditional snow day used to look like. The kids tend to adjust sometimes more easily than us as adults."
'Give everyone a break'
Jontry said despite the move to e-learning, there is nothing preventing districts from still taking a traditional no-instruction snow day, and some superintendents have discussed using one if a significant storm comes after weeks of continuous class.
“Some districts might be more apt to literally take a snow day to give everybody a break,” he said.
Jontry said nostalgia has been a big factor in the community conversations surrounding snow days — “the value of a snow day is kind of a right of passage that everybody’s been used to growing up.” But educators have considered the idea that a traditional snow day could be good for everyone’s mental health as well.
Reilly said there are situations where they might have to close a building, like a burst pipe or bad weather that comes without much warning. Safety is the leading factor, said Reilly, but he also notes that more than half of District 87 students receive free or reduced lunches, and, “Those meals are important.”
The protocol for calling an emergency day hasn't changed and the decision all comes down to safety, school officials said.
Taylor said, “For me it comes down to: Is it safe? Do I feel confident that kids can get to school safely?”
She has good communication with the township road commissioner and administrators who will go out in the middle of the night to check conditions.
“We have a lot of rural routes,” said Taylor.
As for the Mlot family, while remote learning has become commonplace since the pandemic, Hudson Mlot said he still misses attending in-person classes and getting to see his friends.
“I like going to school, not on a computer,” he said. “I would rather be in actual school instead of staring at a screen all day.”
