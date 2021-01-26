Watch now: YouthBuild McLean County creatively maintains hands-on learning

NORMAL — Just about everyone has a story to tell about coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. But dropping off 21-inch nurse sharks in bags of formaldehyde at students’ homes has to be pretty high on the list of strangeness.
But that — among other things — is what staff members at YouthBuild McLean County have done to keep education as hands on as possible.
The sharks, along with sheep hearts, were delivered to students in the health care program. They dissected them together but apart via the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
It was a way to provide hands-on experience and be interactive while also following coronavirus safety protocols.
Alicia Lenard, YouthBuild development director, said, “When the pandemic first hit, it was really tricky. How are we going to do the vocational things?”
Zoom was helpful in maintaining contact and keeping students on track, especially those that faced additional responsibilities. They also have brought in students two or three at a time for hands-on activities at their location at Crossroads Center, the former outlet mall on Wylie Drive.
And they have delivered everything from building kits to dissection specimens.
“A lot of students had to go back to work or they had to step in and help their parents. … We had to get creative,” said Lenard, noting that staff adjusted their schedules to offer evening and weekend support.
That support is one of the keys to the success of YouthBuild, which offers education in construction, health careers and information technology to educationally and economically disadvantaged students ages 16-24 while they also earn their high school diplomas.
Spring semester begins Monday but registration is accepted any time through youthbuildmcleancounty.org. There are currently 50 students in the program, which is considered a Unit 5 charter school.
Lenard Brown Jr., 17, of Normal, said, “In my other school, I couldn’t focus really well. … YouthBuild got me back on track.”
The one-on-one attention helped him better understand his classes. He is set to graduate in March, but will continue working on the house at 409 E. Olive St. in Bloomington that he and other students in the construction program have been rehabilitating.
“I can’t wait to see what it looks like when it’s all done,” said Brown. “Before I came to YouthBuild, I didn’t know anything about construction. I learned how to use power tools and hand tools.”
YouthBuild students earn AmeriCorps service credits through service to their communities, which makes them eligible for financial assistance to further their education.
Dana Crutcher, construction instructor, said by working on the house, Brown will be able to earn AmeriCorps hours, “which will help with fulfilling his plan of going to technical school.”
“When a student graduates, it’s not the end of their story here,” said Crutcher. “We support our students all the way through. That’s one of the things I like about YouthBuild.”
Some even become part of the YouthBuild staff.
Jazzman Anderson, a digital divide/information technology instructor, is a graduate of the YouthBuild program.
Now she is teaching students how to refurbish computers for others in need and to learn various digital skills. In one collaborative project, her students compiled and edited videos made by students in YouthBuild’s construction and health care programs about safety issues in their fields.
Summer Williams, 20, Normal, left school because of family issues and wasn’t sure she could re-enroll in public school after age 18. Then she learned about YouthBuild. She has completed several certificates and Monday will begin training to be a certified nursing assistant.
“My goal is to become a pediatric nurse later in life,” said Williams.
Even with the pandemic, she said, the YouthBuild staff kept things interactive and personal.
“When we finished our first college course, they ordered breakfast and actually delivered it to us,” said Williams.
YouthBuild students also have found ways to continue to do service work during the pandemic.
On the Martin Luther King Day of service, the students finished fleece blankets for Project Linus as a group activity via Zoom after the staff dropped off kits at their homes. Each blanket required tying knots in 200 strips of fleece. The blankets go to seriously ill or traumatized children.
“They were so excited to give back. … They know what it’s like to be without,” said Lenard.
Even after the pandemic is over, YouthBuild plans to keep many of the new practices that were launched during COVID-19, such as more schedule flexibility and use of Zoom for guest speakers.
“It’s like anything — as there are disadvantages, there are advantages,” said Kevin Bradley, education director.
Having most of the students out of the building enabled them to complete their construction and health labs. They are still hoping to secure $15,000 in funding to upgrade the IT lab.
