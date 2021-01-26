Watch now: YouthBuild McLean County creatively maintains hands-on learning

YouthBuild gave Lenard Brown a chance to fine his dream.

NORMAL — Just about everyone has a story to tell about coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. But dropping off 21-inch nurse sharks in bags of formaldehyde at students’ homes has to be pretty high on the list of strangeness.

But that — among other things — is what staff members at YouthBuild McLean County have done to keep education as hands on as possible.

The sharks, along with sheep hearts, were delivered to students in the health care program. They dissected them together but apart via the Zoom teleconferencing platform.

It was a way to provide hands-on experience and be interactive while also following coronavirus safety protocols.

Alicia Lenard, YouthBuild development director, said, “When the pandemic first hit, it was really tricky. How are we going to do the vocational things?”

Zoom was helpful in maintaining contact and keeping students on track, especially those that faced additional responsibilities. They also have brought in students two or three at a time for hands-on activities at their location at Crossroads Center, the former outlet mall on Wylie Drive.