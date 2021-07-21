Weekly testing will be available to Unit 5 students; mask decision on hold

NORMAL — Students in McLean County Unit 5 will have the option to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing when school starts next month, which could reduce the number of students required to quarantine, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said Wednesday.

“Our goal is to get our kids back in school as soon as possible and as safely as possible,” she said.

Unit 5 will offer voluntary testing for all grade levels, using Shield Illinois which is a saliva-based PCR test developed by the University of Illinois.

Weikle said students who participate in the weekly screening and wear masks will not be required to quarantine this school year if they are identified as a close contact.

“This might be a game changer” for parents and families, she said.

Additionally, the district will provide voluntary testing for students with symptoms, which Weikle said could be valuable for families who may not have access to a vehicle to find another testing site.

Weikle also noted fewer than 10 students in Unit 5 will eligible to receive remote instruction this year, after a resolution passed by the Illinois State Board of Education in May indicated all schools in the state will have in-person learning for all.

The Unit 5 administration and school board has not made a decision regarding mask requirements for the 2021-22 school year, despite the Illinois Department of Public Health lifting the mandate on July 9.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order regarding masks for schools expires Saturday, which is the day a few Central Illinois districts have named as key in advancing toward their decisions. The order is expected to expire without additional action from the governor.

Weikle said a special meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 28, when the school board will hear several options for mask wearing in schools. A decision might be enacted by the board at that meeting.

“I know everyone’s anxious to know, but we do have a month before school starts,” Weikle said, noting she has been in conversations with other superintendents and large unit districts.

Masks will be required for students who ride school buses, as they are required on all public transportation.

Several community members signed up to speak during public comments regarding masks.

Keri Donoho, who identified herself as a math professor, said the message that children need to wear mask is “deceitful and fearmongering” based on the lack of evidence that indicates a need.

The majority of speakers were called forward after The Pantagraph’s deadline Wednesday night.

The Normal West boys track team was recognized Wednesday by the Unit 5 school board for its third place finish at the Class 3A State Track and Field Meet in June.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

