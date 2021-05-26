Weikle: Unit 5 plans for 2021-22 with in-person learning

She noted the guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and ISBE that mandates masks in public schools has been set for the 2020-21 school year, but the state board has not updated that guidance in regards to next year.

Seven members of the community spoke against the mask mandate during public comments Wednesday night and asked that the board and administration eliminate the rule.

2020-21 amended budget

Marty Hickman, Unit 5’s chief financial officer, reported the district’s spending plan had tracked as expected as presented an amended budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that shows a $3.5 million surplus on a budget of $202.3 for all funds.

This was amended from the budget the board adopted in September, which showed a $2.9 million deficit on a budget of $202 million for all funds.