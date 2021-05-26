Weikle: Unit 5 plans for 2021-22 with in-person learning

NORMAL — The night before the 2020-21 school year ended at McLean County Unit 5, the school board heard the plan for next year, which looks more like a pre-pandemic year than the last two.
“As everything with COVID has happened very quickly,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle emphasized the plan may change before the school year begins in August.
The district will follow the most recent resolution passed by the Illinois State Board of Education, which would require all schools to resume fully in-person learning next year.
The resolution indicates some students may be eligible for remote learning next year if they meet certain criteria. Weikle said she expects a very small number of students to be eligible for remote instruction, maybe 120 district-wide.
Weikle said she will be getting more information Thursday regarding the resolution and COVID-relief funding.
She noted the guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and ISBE that mandates masks in public schools has been set for the 2020-21 school year, but the state board has not updated that guidance in regards to next year.
Seven members of the community spoke against the mask mandate during public comments Wednesday night and asked that the board and administration eliminate the rule.
2020-21 amended budget
Marty Hickman, Unit 5’s chief financial officer, reported the district’s spending plan had tracked as expected as presented an amended budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that shows a $3.5 million surplus on a budget of $202.3 for all funds.
This was amended from the budget the board adopted in September, which showed a $2.9 million deficit on a budget of $202 million for all funds.
Last year’s delayed property tax payments rolled into this fiscal year and the board approved the sale of $5.15 million in health life safety bonds in April, both contributing to the slight surplus on this budget, Hickman said.
The amended budget includes a $13 million abatement from working cash into the education fund, which the board is expected to approve in June.
A 30-day grace period will extend the property tax deadline to July 17 this year, which could impact local revenue, Hickman said.
Revenue from the state likely will be down next year because it is based on the previous year’s expenses, Hickman noted. Also, the district has not received one payment from the state for the transportation revenue, so the amended budget does not include this outstanding amount.
The transportation expenses were lower than budgeted because of the low student attendance this school year, but expenses are expected to return to normal next year, Hickman said.
Despite the surplus on this budget, Hickman said the district is still operating on a $12.5 million structural deficit that existed before the pandemic.
