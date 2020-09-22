Who can register the most students to vote? Bloomington-Normal institutions compete

Tim Mitchell, director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said he was excited for the program.

"Voting is a right and a privilege and something I would encourage you guys to exercise," Mitchell said.

The competition will run through Oct. 18 and the winner will be able to having "bragging rights" over having the highest number of registered students.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said any measure to help the election process run smoothly is appreciated. She added that students who have previously registered to vote should double check their information.

"Even if you move across the hall to a new dorm room you have to re-register," Michael said.

Voter registration instructions can be found on the McLean County website along with information about changing your address, early voting and additional details.

Bevin Choban, coordinator for the Action Research Center at IWU, said the school's participation promotes lifelong democratic global citizenship. She said students have been excited to vote.