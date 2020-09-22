Who can register the most students to vote? Bloomington-Normal institutions compete

BLOOMINGTON — Higher education officials on Tuesday kicked off a student voter registration competition aimed at getting more young people to the polls.
Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College will compete to get the highest number of students at their respective campuses to register to vote for the November election.
"Together we are creating awareness of voter registration," said Katy Strzepek, director of ISU's Center for Community Engagement. Each school is using its own system to track students’ registration, Strzepek said. ISU will use TurboVote, a system that will guide students through the registration process.
Illinois Wesleyan University students can be counted by posting on Instagram using the hashtag #Titanvotes2020 and tagging @iwusports and @iwusenate.
Heartland Community College is using allintovote.org to track the number of students who register.
Each of the campuses have tailored plans to reach students who are living off-campus and are taking mostly online courses. Their respective student government associations will also be involved in efforts toward winning the competition. Some of the messaging will include campus signage, presentations during Zoom meetings, voting guides made available on the school websites and additional measures that are still in the works.
Tim Mitchell, director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said he was excited for the program.
"Voting is a right and a privilege and something I would encourage you guys to exercise," Mitchell said.
The competition will run through Oct. 18 and the winner will be able to having "bragging rights" over having the highest number of registered students.
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said any measure to help the election process run smoothly is appreciated. She added that students who have previously registered to vote should double check their information.
"Even if you move across the hall to a new dorm room you have to re-register," Michael said.
Voter registration instructions can be found on the McLean County website along with information about changing your address, early voting and additional details.
Bevin Choban, coordinator for the Action Research Center at IWU, said the school's participation promotes lifelong democratic global citizenship. She said students have been excited to vote.
"They are very eager to vote. They want to vote early, they want to know how vote by mail works," said Choban.
Skylar Guimond, an advisor for the Heartland Community College Student Government Association, said this election will be the first chance for many students to vote.
Because Heartland does not have residence halls, Guimond said they plan to incorporate messaging throughout the community to reach students.
"Voting is an impactful way for students to have their voices heard," Guimond said, adding that "voicing their opinion and being a part of the process is as important as being a part of this community."
The winner of the competition will be announced Oct. 20.
