With no spring break, Illinois State University offers 'Personal Well-Being Days'

The past year must have seemed like spinning a wheel of chance as students saw their 2020 break spread into two weeks with the spread of the coronavirus, then the campus shut down and switched to all-remote learning.

Meanwhile, at another table in the Prairie Room, Peter Meyer of Rockford, a junior in international business, was attempting to use a mathematical formula to guess the number of Starburst candies in a jar to win a prize.

He didn’t seem too disappointed by the cancellation of spring break.

“I can’t complain. The weather is nice,” said Meyer.

The well-being days were scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday to discourage the travel that might have been more likely with a long weekend.

But Bronson Minton, a graduate student in exercise physiology from Rock Falls, said, “I think all the people who were going to go to Florida went anyway.”

