YMCA's Y Academy offers child care, remote learning support for Bloomington-Normal families

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA's Y Academy will be opening for elementary and junior high students to support families when the school year begins.
“Child care and e-learning assistance is essential for working parents in our community, even those working from home,” said Sarah Tunall, director of youth development for the local YMCA. “We believe Y Academy meets this need in a creative way — providing a safe space for all kids for academic achievement, peer relationships and a sense of belonging.”
Their announcement came Thursday afternoon after McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 decided to start the fall semester with fully remote learning.
Y Academy will be available for all students from kindergarten to eighth grade from school districts that are not offering in-person learning. Students will receive academic support, social interaction, physical activities, creative enrichment and more. Each student will be required to bring their own learning devices and headphones.
The full-time program will be from 6:45 a.m .to 5:30 p.m. and the part-time program will last the duration of a school day Monday through Friday.
Y Academy will be offered at Cedar Ridge and Northpoint elementary schools and Kingsley Junior High.
YMCA is working with District 87 to potentially bring the Y Academy program to its schools.
Registration for the Y Academy begins at 5 p.m. Friday at bnymca.org/youthdevelopment/y-academy. Capacity is limited. Financial assistance is available and CCRRN/CCAP is accepted.
