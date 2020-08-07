YMCA's Y Academy offers child care, remote learning support for Bloomington-Normal families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA's Y Academy will be opening for elementary and junior high students to support families when the school year begins.

“Child care and e-learning assistance is essential for working parents in our community, even those working from home,” said Sarah Tunall, director of youth development for the local YMCA. “We believe Y Academy meets this need in a creative way — providing a safe space for all kids for academic achievement, peer relationships and a sense of belonging.”

Their announcement came Thursday afternoon after McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 decided to start the fall semester with fully remote learning.