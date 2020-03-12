Coronavirus: Young America Realty offers housing to displaced Illinois State University students

NORMAL — Young America Realty is offering temporary, rent-free housing to students displaced by Illinois State University’s decision to close university-operated housing until further notice.
In a message sent by the university, students living in residence halls, Cardinal Court Apartments or university-owned apartments were told to remain at or return to their permanent home residences. Students are to be informed later on procedures for retrieving needed items from their university-housing rooms.
Andy Netzer, president of Young America Realty, said in a news release, “We expect there are some students who will have difficulty returning to a permanent home and who still need to apply themselves to their university coursework.”
Young America Realty will offer temporary housing on a week-by-week basis until university-operating housing reopens or until the end of the original spring semester.
“Yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) news was probably not ideal for everyone, and we’re hopeful these efforts will help mitigate the stresses that some ISU students are experiencing,” said Netzer.
Space is limited and will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis. The units being offered have high-speed internet access and are within walking distance of uptown Normal, according to the announcement.
