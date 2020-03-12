Coronavirus: Young America Realty offers housing to displaced Illinois State University students

NORMAL — Young America Realty is offering temporary, rent-free housing to students displaced by Illinois State University’s decision to close university-operated housing until further notice.

In a message sent by the university, students living in residence halls, Cardinal Court Apartments or university-owned apartments were told to remain at or return to their permanent home residences. Students are to be informed later on procedures for retrieving needed items from their university-housing rooms.

Andy Netzer, president of Young America Realty, said in a news release, “We expect there are some students who will have difficulty returning to a permanent home and who still need to apply themselves to their university coursework.”