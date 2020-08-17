YWCA McLean County reduces rates during eLearning program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County, thanks to area businesses and private donors, has reduced rates during first-semester eLearning to limit anxiety among parents whose children are doing school virtually.

YWCA announced Monday that private pay tuition has been reduced to $15 a day for part-time eLearning and $18 a day for full-time eLearning.

The fee had been $34 a day, said Christy Germanis, YWCA marketing and public relations director.

In addition, anyone qualifying for Child Care Resource and Referral Network assistance will be responsible only for their copay assigned by the state. Tuition scholarships will be considered on a case-by-case basis upon request.

"We are only concerned with children and families receiving the support they need," said Melissa Breeden, YWCA McLean County Young Wonders senior director. "Individuals and community business partners who are funding the scholarships know our intention and quality of care."