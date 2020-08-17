YWCA McLean County reduces rates during eLearning program

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County, thanks to area businesses and private donors, has reduced rates during first-semester eLearning to limit anxiety among parents whose children are doing school virtually.
YWCA announced Monday that private pay tuition has been reduced to $15 a day for part-time eLearning and $18 a day for full-time eLearning.
The fee had been $34 a day, said Christy Germanis, YWCA marketing and public relations director.
In addition, anyone qualifying for Child Care Resource and Referral Network assistance will be responsible only for their copay assigned by the state. Tuition scholarships will be considered on a case-by-case basis upon request.
"We are only concerned with children and families receiving the support they need," said Melissa Breeden, YWCA McLean County Young Wonders senior director. "Individuals and community business partners who are funding the scholarships know our intention and quality of care."
"We have been working tirelessly, looking for ways to ensure funding and continuity of care for local children," YWCA CEO Liz German said.
YWCA Young Wonders, which serves children 6 weeks through 12 years old, announced last week that it would provide eLearning after Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 said they were shifting to remote learning for the start of the fall semester because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
The school-age program begins next Monday at YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, with special needs students assisted at Colene Hoose Elementary School, 600 Grandview Drive, Normal. Classes of no more than 15 students will include social-emotional learning, eLearning support, other structured activities, a hot lunch, light breakfast and afternoon snack.
Register by visiting ywcamclean.org or calling 309-262-1056 or 309-662-7826.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
