You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YWCA McLean County reduces rates during eLearning program
0 comments
top story

YWCA McLean County reduces rates during eLearning program

{{featured_button_text}}
081120-blm-loc-1ywca

YWCA McLean County Young Wonders senior director Melissa Breeden, second from right, holds up a photo showing what the commercial kitchen looked like prior to remodeling as visitors toured during an open house on Oct. 18, 2019, at the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington. The remodeled kitchen is supplied with commercial-grade stoves, refrigeration and a dishwasher to give Young Wonders students the opportunity to create meals on-site, share recipes with families and help the students learn how products get from farm to table. Young Wonders serves students six weeks to 12 years old through full- and part-time child care, before- and after-school programs and summer camp.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County, thanks to area businesses and private donors, has reduced rates during first-semester eLearning to limit anxiety among parents whose children are doing school virtually.

YWCA announced Monday that private pay tuition has been reduced to $15 a day for part-time eLearning and $18 a day for full-time eLearning.

The fee had been $34 a day, said Christy Germanis, YWCA marketing and public relations director.

In addition, anyone qualifying for Child Care Resource and Referral Network assistance will be responsible only for their copay assigned by the state. Tuition scholarships will be considered on a case-by-case basis upon request.

"We are only concerned with children and families receiving the support they need," said Melissa Breeden, YWCA McLean County Young Wonders senior director. "Individuals and community business partners who are funding the scholarships know our intention and quality of care."

"We have been working tirelessly, looking for ways to ensure funding and continuity of care for local children," YWCA CEO Liz German said.

YWCA Young Wonders, which serves children 6 weeks through 12 years old, announced last week that it would provide eLearning after Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 said they were shifting to remote learning for the start of the fall semester because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The school-age program begins next Monday at YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, with special needs students assisted at Colene Hoose Elementary School, 600 Grandview Drive, Normal. Classes of no more than 15 students will include social-emotional learning, eLearning support, other structured activities, a hot lunch, light breakfast and afternoon snack.

Register by visiting ywcamclean.org or calling 309-262-1056 or 309-662-7826.

+1 
Liz German

German

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News