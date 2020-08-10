YWCA McLean County says school-age care will continue through pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County Young Wonders, which has served school-age children in McLean County for more than 30 years, said Monday that the organization is committed to continue educating children through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement came after Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 announced Thursday afternoon that they will shift to remote learning for the start of the fall semester because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Both districts said they would reevaluate in October to determine whether they could begin returning students to in-person instruction.
"We will continue offering part- and full-time options for school-age children this fall," said Melissa Breeden, Young Wonders senior director. "Children's health, safety and education is a priority for us. We are happy to provide an affordable option and to work with parents/guardians to meet their needs/schedules to the best of our ability."
Safety measures have been in place at the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, since March.
At the YWCA, where summer camp is wrapping up, staff members take a daily health survey and anyone entering the building observes safety protocols including mask-wearing, temperature-taking, social distancing and hand-washing, YWCA said in a statement. The building is cleaned daily with a hospital-grade cleanser.
Young Wonders serves children 6 weeks through 12 years old.
School-age child care begins Aug. 24 and part- and full-time options are offered. Small classroom activities include social/emotional learning, eLearning support and tutoring. Each child will receive a hot lunch, light breakfast and afternoon snack.
Care will be offered at the YWCA; Oakland Elementary School, 1605 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; and, for special needs students, Colene Hoose Elementary School, 600 Grandview Drive, Normal. Other locations may be added.
Christy Germanis, YWCA director of marketing and public relations, said Monday that the YWCA isn't saying yet the maximum number of students that it can accept until the number of locations is finalized. YWCA can serve a maximum of 100 students just at 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, she said.
"We are pleased we will be able to help close the gap for children with special needs and those with an IEP (individualized education program)," Breeden said.
Families will have access to free, weekly produce. To help offset parent costs, the registration fee of $50 for school-age children will be waived through the end of August.
The fee for school-age care is $34 per day. To register or for questions, call 309-262-1056 or 309-662-7826.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
