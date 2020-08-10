YWCA McLean County says school-age care will continue through pandemic

Christy Germanis, YWCA director of marketing and public relations, said Monday that the YWCA isn't saying yet the maximum number of students that it can accept until the number of locations is finalized. YWCA can serve a maximum of 100 students just at 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, she said.

"We are pleased we will be able to help close the gap for children with special needs and those with an IEP (individualized education program)," Breeden said.

Families will have access to free, weekly produce. To help offset parent costs, the registration fee of $50 for school-age children will be waived through the end of August.

The fee for school-age care is $34 per day. To register or for questions, call 309-262-1056 or 309-662-7826.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.