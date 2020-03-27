'Zoom-bombing' disrupts at least one online class at Illinois State University

NORMAL — Add “zoom-bombing” to the list of new terms we’re learning during the coronavirus pandemic, and Illinois State University is among its victims.
Zoom-bombing refers to someone disrupting or “gate-crashing” a meeting or online class using Zoom webinar platforms and sharing racist, sexist, vulgar, violent, pornographic or similar undesirable images or language.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome at least one class experienced someone “in the chat forum making some racial remarks and apparently he broke into the audio section at one point.”
The faculty member was able to exclude the person, said Jome.
“Very quickly, we started hearing this was happening at other universities across the country,” he said.
InsideHigherEd.com reported that the University of Southern California and Arizona State University were among school hit by “zoom-bombers.”
The Los Angeles Times reported that school districts and a Chipotle business meeting also have been victims of this new type of cyberattack.
According to a post on ISU’s Twitter feed, “Some online classes may have been recently disrupted by hateful or bigoted activity. Reports suggest these are caused by persons outside the university.”
Jome said the ISU’s Office of Administrative Technologies and the Center for Teaching, Learning and Technology are working to get information to faculty and staff on how to “tighten up their security and adjust some of their settings” to thwart future zoom-bombing attacks.
A blog post from Zoom on “How to Keep Party-Crashers from Crashing Your Zoom Event” includes several recommendations, such as only allowing the host to show their screen, setting up password protections and muting participants.
“The first rule of Zoom Club: Don’t give up control of your screen,” said the post.
ISU just switched to all online classes on Monday as the universities, like others nationwide, ended on-campus, face-to-face classes to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Some people are familiar with this kind of system and for others they’re in their first week of putting it into practice,” said Jome. “We’re seeing ‘zoom-bombing’ occurring across the country. It’s a learning curve for everyone.”
He said, “It’s an unfortunate circumstance of the early administration of this practice. … We’re getting information to our faculty and staff so they can adjust.”
