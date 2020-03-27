'Zoom-bombing' disrupts at least one online class at Illinois State University

NORMAL — Add “zoom-bombing” to the list of new terms we’re learning during the coronavirus pandemic, and Illinois State University is among its victims.

Zoom-bombing refers to someone disrupting or “gate-crashing” a meeting or online class using Zoom webinar platforms and sharing racist, sexist, vulgar, violent, pornographic or similar undesirable images or language.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome at least one class experienced someone “in the chat forum making some racial remarks and apparently he broke into the audio section at one point.”

The faculty member was able to exclude the person, said Jome.

“Very quickly, we started hearing this was happening at other universities across the country,” he said.

InsideHigherEd.com reported that the University of Southern California and Arizona State University were among school hit by “zoom-bombers.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that school districts and a Chipotle business meeting also have been victims of this new type of cyberattack.