Elected officials react to new COVID rules in McLean County, Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, called the state's latest COVID-19 restrictions "a devastating blow to our local businesses" while McLean County's top public health official said residents should be "working together to move McLean County forward."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday added Region 2 — which includes McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Tazewell, LaSalle and Marshall counties — to the state's regions facing COVID resurgence mitigations.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, for bars and restaurants, no indoor service will be allowed, all outdoor service will end at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables six feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
So, effective Wednesday, the entire state will be operating under the resurgence mitigations. Region 6 — which includes DeWitt, Piatt and Ford counties — was added on Friday and restrictions in that region took effect on Monday.
Brady said in prepared statement that local authorities should be making decisions about how businesses can operate safely. He said mitigation orders from the governor's office have done more harm than good.
Brady is a Republican who is being challenged by Democrat Chemberly Cummings in Tuesday's election. Cummings was not immediately available on Monday morning to share her thoughts.
"This is a devastating blow to our local businesses that are still struggling to recover from the first round of shut-down orders," Brady said. "Sadly, some never will. As I have been stressing for months, this is a decision that must be made at the local level using local health data that is open and available for all to see. Our local communities must have a say in their own destiny."
Support Local Journalism
Asked by The Pantagraph to comment on the mitigations measures, Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, said Monday the health department continues to promote strategies to help control the spread of the virus.
"As the positivity rate in our county and region has increased, we have been open with the public and our community leaders about the urgency of the situation," McKnight said.
"The response to COVID-19 is a community effort," McKnight said. "It will take all of us working together to move McLean County forward. It is vital that we all keep pressing on and prioritizing public health prevention practices; taking personal responsibility and using the best judgement to make choices to keep ourselves and others safe.
"What you do does affect those around you, so we urge everyone to please do your part," McKnight continued. "Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep the community safe and show that we care."
Region 6 is facing restrictions because the region's rolling, seven-day positivity rate — the percent of people tested for COVID who have tested positive in the previous week — exceeded 8% for three straight days, exceeding the 8% threshold for establishing mitigation measures under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate was 5.1% through Sunday, McKnight said Monday.
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.