Elected officials react to new COVID rules in McLean County, Central Illinois

Brady said in prepared statement that local authorities should be making decisions about how businesses can operate safely. He said mitigation orders from the governor's office have done more harm than good.

Brady is a Republican who is being challenged by Democrat Chemberly Cummings in Tuesday's election. Cummings was not immediately available on Monday morning to share her thoughts.

"This is a devastating blow to our local businesses that are still struggling to recover from the first round of shut-down orders," Brady said. "Sadly, some never will. As I have been stressing for months, this is a decision that must be made at the local level using local health data that is open and available for all to see. Our local communities must have a say in their own destiny."

Asked by The Pantagraph to comment on the mitigations measures, Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, said Monday the health department continues to promote strategies to help control the spread of the virus.