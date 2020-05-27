Electric outages reported in Normal, Bloomington

NORMAL — Ameren Illinois is reported scattered power outages in Normal and Bloomington.
Some customers in Normal already are reporting service has been restored, about five minutes after the first outage was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Multiple outages are reported in north Normal, central Normal and east Normal, along with east and central Bloomington.
Corn Belt Energy Corp. is not listing any outages on its website.
