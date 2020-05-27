Electric outages reported in Normal, Bloomington
0 comments
alert

Electric outages reported in Normal, Bloomington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
News

NORMAL — Ameren Illinois is reported scattered power outages in Normal and Bloomington.

Some customers in Normal already are reporting service has been restored, about five minutes after the first outage was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Multiple outages are reported in north Normal, central Normal and east Normal, along with east and central Bloomington.

Corn Belt Energy Corp. is not listing any outages on its website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News