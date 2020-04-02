Eleven more people in McLean County have COVID-19; virus is 'widespread,' health department says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven more people in McLean County have the novel strain of coronavirus as the administrator of the county health department emphasized that COVID-19 is "widespread."

The 11 new cases reported by the McLean County Health Department on Thursday mean 31 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is widespread across Illinois," health department Administrator Jessica McKnight told The Pantagraph. "This is what we have been expecting and what we have been preparing for."

"We know this is a difficult time for all of us," McKnight said. "But we're all in this together and we need to be responsible in our behavior."

To lessen the spread of COVID-19, she urged people to stay home as much as they can; keep at least a six-foot distance from other people; avoid gatherings of 10 or more people; wash their hands frequently; cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilize frequently used surfaces.