Eleven more people in McLean County have COVID-19

A 52-year-old DeWitt County woman began experiencing symptoms March 23 and was tested one week later, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. It is believed she was exposed to the virus through a household member who had attended a conference in Chicago, the department said. She was in contact with the department before testing and urged to isolate at home.

The Piatt County case is a 22-year-old who is a health care worker who worked with COVID-19 patients in Champaign was tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds, the department said. She developed a fever March 28 and did not return to work after symptoms began. She and another household member have remained in isolation since symptoms began, according to the department.

A Logan County woman in her 40s tested positive at a drive-through testing site in Springfield, according to the Logan County Health Department. She experienced minor symptoms, is improving and is isolated at home, according to the department.