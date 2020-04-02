Eleven more people in McLean County have COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven more people in McLean County have the novel strain of coronavirus, the McLean County Health Department reported Thursday.
That brings to 31 the number of people from McLean County who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The health department reported Thursday that 17 of the 31 people are at home in isolation, six are hospitalized and six have recovered.
Two people have died. The health department reported Tuesday that a man in his 70s had died and reported on March 22 that a woman in her 70s had died.
"We're at a point in this pandemic where we need to assume that anyone we deal with has COVID-19," health department Communicable Disease Supervisor Melissa Graven said on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, DeWitt, Piatt and Logan counties each reported their first confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A 52-year-old DeWitt County woman began experiencing symptoms March 23 and was tested one week later, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. It is believed she was exposed to the virus through a household member who had attended a conference in Chicago, the department said. She was in contact with the department before testing and urged to isolate at home.
The Piatt County case is a 22-year-old who is a health care worker who worked with COVID-19 patients in Champaign was tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds, the department said. She developed a fever March 28 and did not return to work after symptoms began. She and another household member have remained in isolation since symptoms began, according to the department.
A Logan County woman in her 40s tested positive at a drive-through testing site in Springfield, according to the Logan County Health Department. She experienced minor symptoms, is improving and is isolated at home, according to the department.
Statewide, 715 new cases were reported Thursday, with an additional 16 deaths. That brings the total in Illinois to 7,695 cases with 157 deaths, according to Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In his daily briefing Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, "Our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you."
Calling on people to heed stay-at-home guidelines, Pritzker announced a new initiative called "All in Illinois."
Pritzker said, "We are one Illinois and we are all in this together."
Public health officials remind people to stay home as much as possible; keep at least 6 feet away from others; avoid gathers of 10 or more people; wash their hands frequents; cover coughs and sneezes; sterilize frequently used surfaces and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
COVID-19 testing is continuing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. To be tested, you must be a first responder, health care provider, age 65 or older or have an underlying medical condition and you must have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.
Kevin Barlow contributed to this story.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240.
