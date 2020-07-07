Energy assistance applications to open in McLean, Livingston counties

BLOOMINGTON — The Energy Assistance Program will begin accepting applications for energy assistance and the PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) Program for 2020-21 beginning July 27, Mid Central Community Action (MCCA) announced Tuesday.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no priority periods this year, meaning all income eligible households may apply beginning July 27. The agency's offices are closed to the public but applications are being accepted electronically, at the office doors or through the mail.
Households wanting to submit documents must have incomes equal to or less than 200% of the poverty level. That means a single-person household can qualify with a gross monthly income of as much as $2,127 while a four-person household can earn up to $4,367.
Pre-applications may be submitted via the Help Illinois Family website.
Eligible customers who haven't already received an energy assistance grant may submit their documents using any of the following options:
- At the McLean County MCCA office, 1301 W. Washington St., Bloomington, or the Livingston County office, 320 W. Madison St., Pontiac.
- Via fax (McLean County 309-828-8811 or Livingston County 815-844-5896).
- Via email (receptionist@mccainc.org or cassieb@mccainc.org.)
- Using regular mail to 1301 W. Washington St., Bloomington IL 61701 or 320 W. Madison St., Pontiac IL 61764.
- Or using Illinois.gov secure transfer link at https://filet.illinois.gov/filet/pimupload.asp.
After documentation is submitted, an income support specialist will contact the customer regarding the application. Customers can check their application status at www.illinoisliheap.com/status.
