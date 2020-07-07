Energy assistance applications to open in McLean, Livingston counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Energy Assistance Program will begin accepting applications for energy assistance and the PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) Program for 2020-21 beginning July 27, Mid Central Community Action (MCCA) announced Tuesday.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no priority periods this year, meaning all income eligible households may apply beginning July 27. The agency's offices are closed to the public but applications are being accepted electronically, at the office doors or through the mail.

Households wanting to submit documents must have incomes equal to or less than 200% of the poverty level. That means a single-person household can qualify with a gross monthly income of as much as $2,127 while a four-person household can earn up to $4,367.

Pre-applications may be submitted via the Help Illinois Family website.