Enjoying the Fourth this year at Miller Park Zoo: 'You gotta get creative'

Editor's note: The Pantagraph is talking to people about how they're celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this year. Have an interesting story? Email allison.petty@lee.net.

"The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays," Alaina Lozano, 30, of Bloomington, said on Friday as she enjoyed Miller Park Zoo with her son Cairo Ferguson, 6; her step-daughter Naomi Johnson, 7; Lozano's friend Renee Chlebek, 28, of Bloomington; and Chlebek's daughter, Zofia Rials, 16 months old.

"We won't be able to have (Bloomington-Normal city) fireworks this year," Lozano said. "But, if the quarantine taught us anything, it's that everything is what you make of it. You gotta get creative. You gotta try something a little different."