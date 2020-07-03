Enjoying the Fourth this year at Miller Park Zoo: 'You gotta get creative'

Editor's note: The Pantagraph is talking to people about how they're celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this year. Have an interesting story? Email allison.petty@lee.net.
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois' shelter-in-place guidelines this spring prepared Central Illinoisans for a Fourth of July without Bloomington-Normal city fireworks.
"The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays," Alaina Lozano, 30, of Bloomington, said on Friday as she enjoyed Miller Park Zoo with her son Cairo Ferguson, 6; her step-daughter Naomi Johnson, 7; Lozano's friend Renee Chlebek, 28, of Bloomington; and Chlebek's daughter, Zofia Rials, 16 months old.
"We won't be able to have (Bloomington-Normal city) fireworks this year," Lozano said. "But, if the quarantine taught us anything, it's that everything is what you make of it. You gotta get creative. You gotta try something a little different."
So there was Lozano, her friend and their children checking out the flamingos, wallabies, birds, alligators and other animals at Miller Park Zoo.
On Saturday, Lozano and her children are going to a family barbecue. Activities will include water balloons and sparklers.
"You can still spend time with family," Lozano said. "You can still have fun."
"For me, Fourth of July is more of a traditional thing," Lozano said. "It was always a time when people got together and celebrated as a family and as a neighborhood. It's a holiday that brings us all together. It's a community thing."
"I'm glad Fourth of July is here," said Cairo. "I'm glad we have family to do it with. We're gonna make it work."
PHOTOS: Looking back at past Fourth of July celebrations
State Rep. Dan Brady during Fourth of July Parade in Downs
Tim Phillips of Lincoln walks with American flag
Annual parades with local school bands
Captain Rat greets fans at Normal's Fairview Park
Fireworks Displays
Youngsters perform during "Celebrate America"
Organizers hope to repeat the event every Fourth of July
The McManus family celebrated the Fourth
Sites for Sounds
Fourth full of fun options
Fourth of July marked by OpSail 2000
Fourth of July to be given gay observance
A park celebration for the Fourth of July
Matt Hedeman showed his colors during Fourth of July Parade
Relaxing picnic fare for the Fourth of July
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.