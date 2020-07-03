You are the owner of this article.
Enjoying the Fourth this year at Miller Park Zoo: 'You gotta get creative'
top story

Enjoying the Fourth this year at Miller Park Zoo: 'You gotta get creative'

070420-blm-loc-1holiday-zoo

Cairo Ferguson, 6, left, watched the flamingos at Miller Park Zoo as his step-sister, Naomi Johnson, 7, right, rolled Zofia Rials, 16 months, up to the fence to watch the exhibit with Zofia's mother, Renee Chlebek, and Naomi's step-mother and Cairo's mother, Alaina Lozano, on Friday, July 3, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Editor's note: The Pantagraph is talking to people about how they're celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this year. Have an interesting story? Email allison.petty@lee.net.

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois' shelter-in-place guidelines this spring prepared Central Illinoisans for a Fourth of July without Bloomington-Normal city fireworks.

070420-blm-loc-2holiday-zoo

Naomi Johnson, 7, left, watched the alligators in their pool at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington on Friday, July 3, 2020.

"The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays," Alaina Lozano, 30, of Bloomington, said on Friday as she enjoyed Miller Park Zoo with her son Cairo Ferguson, 6; her step-daughter Naomi Johnson, 7; Lozano's friend Renee Chlebek, 28, of Bloomington; and Chlebek's daughter, Zofia Rials, 16 months old.

"We won't be able to have (Bloomington-Normal city) fireworks this year," Lozano said. "But, if the quarantine taught us anything, it's that everything is what you make of it. You gotta get creative. You gotta try something a little different."

So there was Lozano, her friend and their children checking out the flamingos, wallabies, birds, alligators and other animals at Miller Park Zoo.

On Saturday, Lozano and her children are going to a family barbecue. Activities will include water balloons and sparklers.

"You can still spend time with family," Lozano said. "You can still have fun."

"For me, Fourth of July is more of a traditional thing," Lozano said. "It was always a time when people got together and celebrated as a family and as a  neighborhood. It's a holiday that brings us all together. It's a community thing."

"I'm glad Fourth of July is here," said Cairo. "I'm glad we have family to do it with. We're gonna make it work."

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.



