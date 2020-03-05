Ever wondered how to ...? A festival in Clinton might have the answers

CLINTON — Want to learn a new hobby or skill? Vespasian Warner Public Library District in Clinton will host a free How-To Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

About 20 stations will be set up by local organizations, businesses and hobbyists with demonstrations and hands-on activities for adults and children. Attendees may select topics of interest and learn about a topic or skill in under 10 minutes.

Some topics include researching your family tree, playing the ukulele, getting started with beekeeping, training your dog, sewing a button and properly folding the American flag.

The event includes refreshments and door prizes. For details or a full schedule, visit vwarner.org or call 217-935-5174.

