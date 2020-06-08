Evergreen Cemetery Walk moves to online format this year

BLOOMINGTON — The 26th annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk will be online because of COVID concerns.
The digital program is presented by the McLean County Museum of History, Illinois Voices Theatre, and Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The annual event educates students on the historic significance of cemeteries while sharing stories with Central Illinois residents.
Performances can be viewed Oct. 3 through Nov. 2. Tickets go on sale Sept. 8 at www.mchistory.org. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for museum members.
Organizers hope to return to the traditional format in 2021.
Featured this year will be Almira Sarah Ives Burnham, Grace Huddleston Stewart, Florence Mae Risser Funk, Owen Lee Cheney, William McCoslin and Edwin Charles Hewett.
Burnham (1840-1932) shared a studio with fellow artist Emily Howard (1834-1914). Born in Burma to missionary parents, Howard and her family were shipwrecked upon their return to America. Similarly stricken by disaster, Burnham suffered a house fire the week after several of her paintings were destroyed in a train fire coming back from the Illinois State Fair. With humor, stubbornness, and quiet defiance, these friends refused to let misfortune define their lives — preferring dedication to their art.
Stewart (1910-1996) filed a housing complaint during the Civil Rights movement that helped achieve a strong fair housing ordinance in Bloomington in 1967. As someone who had always lived in mixed-race areas growing up, she was surprised to see all-black neighborhoods on visits to St. Louis and Chicago. Stewart opened her home and “kept” ISU and IWU students while working as a pastry cook at Illinois Wesleyan University until her retirement in 1972.
Funk (1871-1923) was a suffragist and society woman who campaigned for Charles Evans Hughes for U.S. president — a progressive candidate who supported universal suffrage for women. As a member of the Illinois Equal Suffrage Association, Funk was in Springfield in June 1919 when Illinois became the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. She celebrated its passage at a convention in Chicago in 1920.
Cheney (1846-1911) was an inventor, hot air balloonist, sports promoter, saloon keeper, and dandy known for several inventions and more than a few scandals around town. As a teenager, Cheney fought in the Civil War. When he was older, he was eager to find creative ways of making money, even if it meant selling liquor after hours, stealing a racehorse, or risking family finances. Feisty and competitive, Cheney had plenty of fight in him before he died of heart failure at 64.
McCoslin (ca. 1828-1878) was an African American barber who cut white men’s hair in Bloomington, a convention of his times. An intelligent, civic-minded, and charismatic man, McCoslin had his letters home from the Civil War published in The Pantagraph. Following the war, he helped arrange a reception for guest speaker Frederick Douglass in 1866. McCoslin’s early death was probably due to exposure to illness during his service. He is thought to be buried in the older section of Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
Hewett (1828-1905) taught at Illinois State Normal University and served as president from 1876 to 1890. As president, he assembled a teaching exhibit for the Philadelphia Exposition — the World’s Fair in 1876 — and hired Ange Milner as ISNU’s first full-time librarian. He debated famed feminist and suffragist Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) on the topic of women’s right to vote when she visited Bloomington in 1870. He was decidedly against women participating in the “unfeminine act” of voting. Anthony is visiting Evergreen Memorial Cemetery this year, where Hewett is buried.
