'Excited and cautious': Central Illinois businesses open their doors in next phase of state reopening

BLOOMINGTON — On Friday morning, clients at Polka Dot Parlor will take their first steps into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan to reopen the state.
Business owners are excited yet nervous.
“It is a little bit overwhelming, but also we’re grateful for the business and people wanting to come back to us and trusting us to be able to do this,” said Nicole DeReu, who owns the small salon in Hudson.
Restrictions put in place in March to limit the spread of COVID-19 will loosen — but not go away — as the shelter-in-place order ends. The Phase 3 rules include wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance during retail shopping and in other indoor spaces, with some capacity limits as well.
Salons, barbershops and spas now can welcome clients inside for the first time in more than two months, keeping in mind various health and safety guidelines. Retail stores, like Von Maur, also are opening their doors, and restaurants and bars can serve customers seated outside.
Also opening are health and fitness centers, like Four Seasons Health Club, which can offer one-on-one training and outdoor group classes. Non-essential businesses and offices that don’t fit into specific categories will reopen as well, although telework is strongly encouraged when possible.
And while most welcome a chance to ease back into normal, Deb Gentry of Normal is a bit more hesitant.
“I think it’s a ‘wait and see,’” she said. “We’ll let other people be the guinea pigs, we keep telling ourselves."
Gentry wants to put safety first. “If I get there and I think that it’s not suitable, I guess I’m going to have to be ready — as much as I want a haircut — to turn around and leave,” she said.
The staff at Red Raccoon Games spent most of the week rearranging the store in preparation for opening up the retail side of the downtown Bloomington business on Friday. The game play and event space will remain closed.
“We’ve really rearranged a lot of stuff to make it so people can see everything and don’t need to actually touch things until they’re ready to make a purchase,” said owner Jamie Mathy, who also is Ward 1 alderman. “But if they do want to touch something and decide not to purchase it, we’ve got sanitation stations around so that they can make sure that they're staying healthy.”
Curbside pickups will remain available at several retail shops, including Red Raccoon, “for those folks who still want to buy things but aren’t ready to come into the store yet,” Mathy said.
Von Maur at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal will be the first department store to open Friday, although with reduced hours.
Busy Corner Family Restaurant in Goodfield is dusting off picnic tables. Mackinaw Valley Vineyard will offer outdoor seating, with indoor bar service in the tasting room.
“We are glad to see you and will be smiling behind our masks even though you may not see it,” vineyard owner Diane Hahn wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you for your help in following ‘the rules’ so we can continue to stay open to serve you and you can keep coming here for years to come and have fun.”
The Rivian automotive plant in Normal began "a phased return-to-work” plan Thursday. State parks will be fully reopened. Outdoor activities, including boating, camping and tennis, will be allowed but restricted to no more than 10 people in a gathering.
At Four Seasons, 2401 Airport Road, Bloomington, members can join outdoor classes by signing up online starting Monday, with personal training available both indoors and outdoors.
Back at Polka Dot Parlor, DeReu is happy.
“I feel good that I can earn a living for my family. It’s also for our community here. Our salon is a pretty key part to that, so it is great for the community aspect to be reopening as well,” DeReu said. “Then there’s also the nerve-wracking part of it — making sure that we’re following everything we can and being as professional as we possibly can through all of this.”
Megan Jenkins-Anderson, owner of Station 710 Salon, 710 McGregor St., Bloomington, said staff will work at 50% capacity when the salon reopens Monday. Clients will be asked to wait in their cars before their appointments, ensuring no more than 10 people are on the salon floor.
Stylists at both facilities will re-sanitize their tools and works area between appointments, with fewer appointment slots throughout the day.
“It’s going to be very stressful, our new normal,” Jenkins-Anderson said.
