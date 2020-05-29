'Excited and cautious': Central Illinois businesses open their doors in next phase of state reopening

“We’ve really rearranged a lot of stuff to make it so people can see everything and don’t need to actually touch things until they’re ready to make a purchase,” said owner Jamie Mathy, who also is Ward 1 alderman. “But if they do want to touch something and decide not to purchase it, we’ve got sanitation stations around so that they can make sure that they're staying healthy.”

Curbside pickups will remain available at several retail shops, including Red Raccoon, “for those folks who still want to buy things but aren’t ready to come into the store yet,” Mathy said.

Von Maur at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal will be the first department store to open Friday, although with reduced hours.

Busy Corner Family Restaurant in Goodfield is dusting off picnic tables. Mackinaw Valley Vineyard will offer outdoor seating, with indoor bar service in the tasting room.