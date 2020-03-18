Executive authority in the face of disaster: Pritzker power stems from Emergency Management Agency Act

And for at least 30 days, it allows Pritzker to: manage who enters and leaves the state and who can travel within it; appropriate resources as needed; acquire “any personal property as may be necessary;” and block price increases for materials, among other abilities.

In a daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, the governor said he refused to use the current situation to “supersede my constitutional authority.”

“Every step that we’ve taken during this crisis, my legal team has understood and laid out our legal authority to do it,” Pritzker said. “Where we felt my authority didn’t extend to some action that we felt we needed to take to keep people safe, we worked with the individuals or entities involved to get to the right answer.”

The Department of Public Health maintains wide authority to “investigate,” “restrict and suppress” the spread of “dangerously contagious or infectious diseases,” according to statute. Officials have “supreme authority” to quarantine or isolate Illinoisans it deems a threat to public health and can restrict access to places to avoid virus spread.

Anyone who “knowingly or maliciously” shares false information about such a virus or ignores a quarantine order is guilty of a misdemeanor.