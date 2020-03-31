Faith in Action continues services for seniors amid coronavirus outbreak

The nonprofit volunteer-driven organization is adjusting certain services to continue care to more than 650 seniors ages 60 and older. Services include essential transportation and shopping for seniors rather than shopping with seniors.

“The Faith in Action staff and volunteers continue to provide a valuable and needed service,” Bob Hillmer, president of Faith in Action board of directors, said in statement. “We’re expecting to see more changes in the days and weeks to come, and so should you. This is not a stable situation. We can all help each other through understanding what’s available and how to go about living with a new set of expectations.”