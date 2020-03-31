Faith in Action continues services for seniors amid coronavirus outbreak

NORMAL — As COVID-19 spreads through Central Illinois, Faith in Action staff and volunteers continue providing limited services to seniors.
The nonprofit volunteer-driven organization is adjusting certain services to continue care to more than 650 seniors ages 60 and older. Services include essential transportation and shopping for seniors rather than shopping with seniors.
“The Faith in Action staff and volunteers continue to provide a valuable and needed service,” Bob Hillmer, president of Faith in Action board of directors, said in statement. “We’re expecting to see more changes in the days and weeks to come, and so should you. This is not a stable situation. We can all help each other through understanding what’s available and how to go about living with a new set of expectations.”
Faith in Action is adjusting services to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Control and local health departments. This includes a temporary hold on accepting new care recipients, who must complete an in-home assessment to qualify for services.
Essential transportation includes prioritizing rides for people needing dialysis, cancer treatments, essential doctors’ appointments and medicine and grocery pickup.
Volunteers are calling care recipients to conduct check-ins and ensure their needs are met.
Faith in Action volunteers drive people age 60 and older to medical appointments and a limited number of visits to grocery stores and other appointments. Volunteers provide spiritual, physical and emotional support to help seniors maintain independence and quality of life.
The organization serves seniors in Bloomington-Normal, Downs, Heyworth, Hudson and Towanda.
People interested in volunteering can visit bnfia.org for more information, or email office@bnfia.org or call the office at 309-827-7780. Faith in Action conducts background checks to ensure safety of care recipients and all volunteers must attend a volunteer orientation.
Orientations will be held virtually in lieu of face-to-face meetings
Faith in Action is located on the second floor of the Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St., Normal, and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
