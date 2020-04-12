Family has "grateful" experience at testing site

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Those who have been tested for COVID-19 often describe the process has quick, but “uncomfortable.” The wife of one man tested Saturday, however, said she left feeling “grateful.”

Erik Goshon of Normal was showing symptoms of the coronavirus and the family went to the Interstate Center in Bloomington on Saturday to get tested.

“It was other-worldly pulling in there,” his wife, Kristen, said. “There were cones and military and doctors in uniform, and the whole thing felt so impressive, organized and prepared.”

Testing is done inside a building and motorists are asked to turn off their car engine when stopped, so fumes don’t build up. When the Goshons were asked to restart the car and proceed, the battery failed.