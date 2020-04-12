Family has "grateful" experience at testing site

BLOOMINGTON — Those who have been tested for COVID-19 often describe the process has quick, but “uncomfortable.” The wife of one man tested Saturday, however, said she left feeling “grateful.”
Erik Goshon of Normal was showing symptoms of the coronavirus and the family went to the Interstate Center in Bloomington on Saturday to get tested.
“It was other-worldly pulling in there,” his wife, Kristen, said. “There were cones and military and doctors in uniform, and the whole thing felt so impressive, organized and prepared.”
About 50 members of the Illinois National Guard’s 3637th Maintenance Company in Springfield are assisting at the site.
Testing is done inside a building and motorists are asked to turn off their car engine when stopped, so fumes don’t build up. When the Goshons were asked to restart the car and proceed, the battery failed.
“For a minute, we were panicked, embarrassed, and mostly worried that we had put ourselves and the brave men and women working here at unprecedented risk of exposure,” she said. “What happens when you obstruct the plans of military personnel? There was some fear there too, because seeing all those uniforms leaves an impression inside you, of both pride and awe and not wanting to step out of line.”
Among the rules in place, nobody is allowed to leave their car. The soldiers pushed the vehicle out of the facility into an open area where the Goshorns dialed their insurance company, preparing to call a tow service for a jump.
But then the soldiers returned. One ran the length of a football field and drove back with a large military vehicle.
"My boys, in the back seat, were beside themselves,” she said. “They pulled right up to the front of our SUV, asked us to pop the hood, and jumped our car for us. It was an incredible act of service, especially given the circumstances, and one I don't think any of us will ever forget. We are so grateful.”
When they returned home, the boys, Exavier, 7, and Hyatt, 4, made cards in appreciation for the extra effort the members of the national guard provided.
“We're hoping the men and women working at the Interstate Center today see these cards and know what a difference they made, and what an impression they have had on my boys,” she said.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
