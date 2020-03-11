Family Health Expo rescheduled in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation has postponed the Family Health Expo because of scheduling conflicts.
The event, originally set for April 4, now will be 9 a.m. to noon April 10 at the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center.
The new date provides an opportunity to include additional educational and interactive activities around the general themes of healthy bodies, healthy minds, healthy eating.
The free community event offers health screenings, education, and interactive demonstrations.