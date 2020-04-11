Family of 6 displaced by fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — There were no injuries reported from a Saturday afternoon fire that displaced a family of six in Bloomington.

"The homeowner stated that he was cooking chicken in the kitchen when he noticed smoke coming from behind their microwave and refrigerator," said BFD spokesman Eric Davison in a statement released Saturday night. "When he opened the rear patio door and found flames, he attempted to extinguish it with an extinguisher. When the smoke and heat became overwhelming, he yelled for his family to get out. All four family members and their pets were able to escape the home."

Upon arrival, crews reported flames from the back of the house. Crews initially made an exterior attack with additional units pulling a line to the second floor to extinguish the fire that had made its way to the attic, he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available.

The displaced family decided to stay with friends, Davison said.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 7 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.