Family of young Bloomington COVID-19 victim urges precautions

Tim Kater got to know Dani at drumline camp in high school and their friendship evolved into a dating relationship. "She was loving, sweet and caring," he said.

"It was your classic high school sweetheart love story," he said. "In (Mount Zion) high school, we wrote out what our lives would be ... and that's the way it played out up until now."

After they graduated from high school, they went to college, married in 2014 and moved to Bloomington. Dani had worked as an accountant for Keplr Vision in Bloomington. Tim works as an engineer with Precision Planting in Tremont. After retirement, Dani's parents relocated to Normal to be near Dani and Tim.

On Oct. 27, Dani noticed she had lost some of her sense of taste and smell. The couple figured it was COVID so both quarantined at home.

The following day, she was tested for COVID and on Oct. 31 received the results that she was positive for the virus.

But, because she wasn't having serious trouble breathing and following reassurances from a doctor, "we weren't really concerned for ourselves at that point," Tim Kater said. "We thought, give it a week and it'll work its way through."

