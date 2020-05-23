You are the owner of this article.
Farmer City Police ask for help in search of missing woman
FARMER CITY — The Farmer City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman. Police say Donna Kelley was last seen on Wednesday morning by her neighbor while he was walking his dog. Police add she talked with a friend by phone that evening at 9:02 p.m., but there is no known contact after that.

She is 69 years old with long gray hair, brown eyes, and stands about 5-feet-8 and weighs around 150 pounds.

If anyone has seen or heard from her, contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

