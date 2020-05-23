Farmer City Police ask for help in search of missing woman

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
FARMER CITY — The Farmer City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman. Police say Donna Kelley was last seen on Wednesday morning by her neighbor while he was walking his dog. Police add she talked with a friend by phone that evening at 9:02 p.m., but there is no known contact after that.
She is 69 years old with long gray hair, brown eyes, and stands about 5-feet-8 and weighs around 150 pounds.
Watch now: Clinton High School graduates honored
051820-blm-loc-7gradparade
A decorated vehicle shows its support for Clinton High School graduates Ella Korneman and Bethany Hospelhorn prior to a cruise parade Sunday, May 17, 2020, through Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-8gradparade
A long line of vehicles make their way into the downtown square in Clinton as its high school graduates were honored Sunday, May 17, 2020, with a parade.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-11gradparade
Supporters for Clinton High School's Class of 2020 look on as the convoy of vehicles approaches the square Sunday, May 17, 2020, in downtown Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-13gradparade
Onlookers watch as participants take part in a graduation cruise parade Sunday, May 17, 2020, through downtown Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-1gradparade
Clinton High School senior Zachary Siltman rides in a graduation cruise parade Sunday, May 17, 2020, through the square in downtown Clinton. Siltman and his fellow Class of 2020 members were originally supposed to walk across the stage Sunday, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed their ceremony, currently rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 28 on the football field, rain date is 7:30 p.m. June 29.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-14gradparade
Clinton High School senior Allison Kalmer rides in a graduation cruise parade Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the square in downtown Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-12gradparade
Clinton High School senior Lensly Magana rides in a graduation cruise parade Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the square in downtown Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-3gradparade
Participants in a graduation cruise parade for Clinton High School's Class of 2020 pass a group of onlookers while riding through the square Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-9gradparade
A decorated vehicle shows its support for Clinton High School graduate Alexis Kemplin during a cruise parade Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the square in Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-10gradparade
Clinton High School senior Bethany Hospelhorn waves to supporters while riding in a graduation cruise parade Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the square in downtown Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-6gradparade
Friends greet each other during a graduation cruise parade for Clinton High School's Class of 2020 on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the square in downtown Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-5gradparade
Participants in a graduation cruise parade for Clinton High School's Class of 2020 pass onlookers while riding through the square Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-15gradparade
Signs for Clinton High School Class of 2020 graduates lined along West Van Buren Street in Clinton on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-16gradparade
Clinton High School senior Macy Alexander poses for a photo with her sign after a graduation cruise parade Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-2gradparade
Clinton High School senior Kara Montgomery gets her photo taken next to the sign outside the school after a graduation cruise was held Sunday, May 17, 2020, through Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
051820-blm-loc-4gradparade
Clinton High School senior Kolton Spaugh gets his photo taken outside the school after a graduation cruise parade was held Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Clinton.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
My town: Home is DeWitt County for Kevin Barlow
Farmer City-Mansfield High School
I prefer to categorize myself as an old-school journalist and this old school is where it all started. I always wanted to be a journalist and my first printed story was written in a high school class in this building, the old Farmer City-Mansfield High School, located in Farmer City. It may be Blue Ridge High School now and look newer and different, but this old school is where my love of journalism started and it will always be FC-M to me.
Farmer City racetrack
Many people say the Farmer City Raceway put my hometown of Farmer City on the map. I went to a few races as a kid and one year, as a young sports broadcaster working in Farmer City, did the radio play-by-play broadcasts for the local radio station and I still may or may not have some of those tapes around someplace. While not all Farmer City residents attend all of the races, I think those of us who grew up in Farmer City have a deep respect for the track and it’s grand history.
Combines
Corn fields, by themselves, aren’t all that pretty to look at, but to me, it represents home. My boyhood Farmer City home is surrounded by corn fields. On a clear July 4 night, you can sit on the roof of our home and see fireworks from every direction. Ask someone who lives out in the middle of nowhere what it’s like. The answer will be simple and it may not be for everyone, but it’s for a lot of us.
Dewey's Drive-in
Dewey’s Drive-in. Best burgers in Illinois and some great memories, too. I remember going there as a kid and considered it a treat. That feeling has never changed. It was named by a former high school principal who owned it and about once a week during high school, a couple of buddies would join me for lunch there. It is still one of the hidden treasures of Farmer City.
Clinton Apple and Pork Festival
Clinton is my adopted hometown as I have lived in the county seat of DeWitt County for nearly two decades. Clinton, of course, is known for the annual Apple and Pork Festival and there has never been a year where I haven’t visited. It’s the same every year and yet, different every year and that is what makes it unique.
Clinton Lake and Power Station
Clinton Lake – I didn’t spend a lot of time on Clinton Lake but it still has some special memories for me. I can’t imagine what DeWitt County – including Farmer City and Clinton – would be like without the influence of the lake on the local residents. The lake means so much to so many people and businesses and so while it may not have a huge direct influence on me, I believe the indirect influence has been massive.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.