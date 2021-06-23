Federal agency denies request to release documents alleging discrimination by State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission denied a request to release documents related to a former State Farm employee’s claims the company violated her civil rights.
The EEOC determined in February reasonable cause was found in a charge filed by Normal resident Carla Campbell-Jackson against State Farm in May 2016.
She and the insurance company declined to describe the circumstances outlined in the complaint, but Campbell-Jackson described them as involving “racism, discrimination and retaliation.”
The Pantagraph filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the EEOC on Monday, seeking any available documents related to the charge.
The EEOC denied the request Wednesday, stating: “EEOC can neither confirm nor deny the existence, or non-existence, of any Title VII, ADA, and/or GINA, charges filed by an individual against an entity to which you are not, or do not represent, a party to the charge.”
According to the agency’s website, the EEOC does not make charge files available to the public.
The charge’s status is listed at “closed,” according to the agency's online records. The last step taken June 11 was acknowledgement that conciliation was unsuccessful and notice of a right to sue had been issued to Campbell-Jackson.
