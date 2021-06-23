 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Federal agency denies request to release documents alleging discrimination by State Farm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission denied a request to release documents related to a former State Farm employee’s claims the company violated her civil rights.

The EEOC determined in February reasonable cause was found in a charge filed by Normal resident Carla Campbell-Jackson against State Farm in May 2016.

She and the insurance company declined to describe the circumstances outlined in the complaint, but Campbell-Jackson described them as involving “racism, discrimination and retaliation.”

The Pantagraph filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the EEOC on Monday, seeking any available documents related to the charge.

The EEOC denied the request Wednesday, stating: “EEOC can neither confirm nor deny the existence, or non-existence, of any Title VII, ADA, and/or GINA, charges filed by an individual against an entity to which you are not, or do not represent, a party to the charge.”

People are also reading…

According to the agency’s website, the EEOC does not make charge files available to the public.

The charge’s status is listed at “closed,” according to the agency's online records. The last step taken June 11 was acknowledgement that conciliation was unsuccessful and notice of a right to sue had been issued to Campbell-Jackson.

Carla Campbell-Jackson

Campbell-Jackson

State Farm wants to add more than 1,500 new claims employees to its facilities across four states, the Bloomington-based insurer announced Tuesday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This unknown detail about Stonehenge might blow your mind

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News