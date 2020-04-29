Feeling sick? Bloomington COVID testing site widens availability

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington's COVID-19 drive-through testing site has loosened guidelines on who can be tested.

Anyone with COVID-19-like illness or symptoms now can get a test, even without a doctor's order. Testing is available for people who have symptoms (cough, shortness of breath and fever) or have a risk factor such as contact with someone who is confirmed to have COVID, or a compromised immune system, or a serious chronic medical condition.

Testing is available for people with or without symptoms who work in a healthcare facility, work in correctional facilities like a jail or prison, are first responders (paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police or firefighters), or support critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation.

People who use the drive-through site need to be in a vehicle and keep all windows up until instructed otherwise. You can step outside the car to use portable restrooms but not to wander.