Fewer than 5 people in McLean County have been tested for COVID-19; no confirmed cases

While the health department authorizes testing for COVID-19, the health department doesn't perform the tests, she said.

"We understand that people may be concerned and want to be tested," said Cathy Coverston Anderson, health department assistant administrator. "However, testing continues to be prioritized at this time due to limited resources."

"At this time, the specimen collection is done in McLean County by health care providers and testing is done at the state public health labs for anyone that meets CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) criteria," meaning displaying symptoms and travel to countries where COVID-19 is prevalent or close contact with people who have been to those countries, McKnight said. "Specimen collection by the provider is only done at this time after the provider has been authorized by local public health."