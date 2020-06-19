Fighting racism with art, creativity in McLean County

"Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the other pandemic we're facing is racism, even in McLean County," Holton Halbert said. "In the midst of all that, our theme (for the celebration) is Still We Rise ... Juneteenth is for everyone to celebrate freedom."

The art event is co-sponsored by the Compassion Center for the Arts, the Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal and the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP. The event invites anyone, beginning Friday and through July 4, to post visual and performance art to the Facebook event "An Artful Protest: Liberty and Justice for All."

"Art allows people to express themselves passionately and peacefully," Taylor said. The event also intends to educate people who are in denial that racism is real, it continues and it needs to end, she said.

"Slavery ended years ago but injustice toward black people continues and that's wrong," Taylor said.

Taylor said she will be monitoring submissions to make sure that nothing divisive or hateful is posted.

While art may be submitted without charge, donations will be accepted to the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, she said.

"If this event helps even one person, it will be worthwhile," Taylor said.