Fighting racism with art, creativity in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Sometimes, racism can be fought with a paintbrush and a celebration of equality.
That's the idea behind two McLean County events scheduled to coincide with Juneteenth, the oldest annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Organizers of the two events said they take on more significance this year in light of protests internationally over racism following the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black man, after a white police officer pressed a knee into Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.
"The celebration of Juneteenth holds more significance for us today," said Willie Holton Halbert, program chair for a virtual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, we are still fighting for freedom because of systemic racism," Holton Halbert said.
"We want racism to end once and for all," said Marcie Taylor, who is organizing a Facebook event, which begins Friday, called "An Artful Protest: Liberty and Justice for All."
"We want to provide a platform for people who feel the need to express themselves during this time of chaos and injustice," Taylor said. "Art is a unique platform."
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and marks the date in 1865 when a Union Army general in Texas read federal orders freeing slaves. While the Emancipation Proclamation was 2½ years earlier, the proclamation had not been enforced in many areas.
An annual Juneteenth celebration in Bloomington-Normal was revitalized last year, Holton Halbert said. While an in-person event was to have happened this year at Miller Park, the social-distancing guidelines that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to conclude that a virtual celebration would be safer, Holton Halbert said.
So the McLean County Museum of History's Bloomington-Normal Black History Project will present this year's Juneteenth Celebration on Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Zoom meeting ID is 960 0221 7234. The password is 62020.
The 90-minute program will include the talk, "From Then to Now" by Drs. Charles and Jeanne Morris. While there is no charge to participate in the event, donations are accepted at www.bhbhp.com.
"Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the other pandemic we're facing is racism, even in McLean County," Holton Halbert said. "In the midst of all that, our theme (for the celebration) is Still We Rise ... Juneteenth is for everyone to celebrate freedom."
The art event is co-sponsored by the Compassion Center for the Arts, the Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal and the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP. The event invites anyone, beginning Friday and through July 4, to post visual and performance art to the Facebook event "An Artful Protest: Liberty and Justice for All."
"Art allows people to express themselves passionately and peacefully," Taylor said. The event also intends to educate people who are in denial that racism is real, it continues and it needs to end, she said.
"Slavery ended years ago but injustice toward black people continues and that's wrong," Taylor said.
Taylor said she will be monitoring submissions to make sure that nothing divisive or hateful is posted.
While art may be submitted without charge, donations will be accepted to the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, she said.
"If this event helps even one person, it will be worthwhile," Taylor said.
