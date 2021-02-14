Fire reported at site of Normal train derailment; cleanup continues

Firefighters rotated crews while dealing with the fire and used a railroad excavator to help spread out the pile of smoldering debris.

The Federal Railroad Administration has launched a preliminary investigation into the derailment, said spokesman Warren Flatau, but further information was not available. The FRA investigates crashes involving 15 cars or more, or if the crash created significant public interest. The crash happened in uptown Normal, near Illinois State University.

There were no injuries, and damage estimates are still being compiled.

Witnesses reported loud noises and a flash of light at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Logan Meagher, an ISU student living near uptown Normal, said he heard “what I thought was an earthquake” early Saturday.

The crash initially closed several intersections in Normal early Saturday, but all but three had reopened by noon Saturday. Barricades still were present at some of the intersections Sunday.

Authorities said no hazardous materials were on the train, which was heading northbound.

Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific, told The Pantagraph Sunday there was no new information on the crash.