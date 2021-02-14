Fire reported at site of train derailment; cleanup continues

Witnesses reported loud noises and a flash of light at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Logan Meagher, an ISU student living near uptown Normal, said he heard “what I thought was an earthquake” early Saturday.

The crash initially closed several intersections in Normal early Saturday, but all but three had reopened by noon. Barricades still were present at some of the intersections Sunday.

Authorities said no hazardous materials were on the train, which was heading northbound. Union Pacific officials did not return messages Saturday seeking comment.

A section of the train derailed just yards away from a student apartment building at 605 Hester Ave. At least one car was split open, littering what appeared to be a mix of metal, cardboard and other debris across the tracks and ground. Sections of the train were laying on its side against an iron fence between the apartment buildings and train tracks.