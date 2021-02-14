Fire reported at site of train derailment; cleanup continues

BLOOMINGTON — Investigators are still searching for a cause to Saturday’s morning train derailment in Uptown Normal, which damaged at least 16 cargo cars on a Union Pacific train.
Cleanup and repair on the track will continue this week, but one of the two lines is now open and trains have been moving through town, using the one line.
Firefighters were called to the scene after 10 a.m. Sunday for a fire in one of the cars near the end of Hester Street.
“A semi-trailer that was in the derailed train from yesterday has caught fire,” said a Normal Fire Department spokesman in a social media post Sunday morning. There were no injuries reported.
The Federal Railroad Administration has launched a preliminary investigation, said spokesman Warren Flatau, but further information was not available. The FRA investigates crashes involving 15 cars or more, or if the crash created significant public interest. The crash happened in uptown Normal, near Illinois State University.
There were no injuries, and damage estimates are still being compiled.
Witnesses reported loud noises and a flash of light at about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Logan Meagher, an ISU student living near uptown Normal, said he heard “what I thought was an earthquake” early Saturday.
The crash initially closed several intersections in Normal early Saturday, but all but three had reopened by noon. Barricades still were present at some of the intersections Sunday.
Authorities said no hazardous materials were on the train, which was heading northbound. Union Pacific officials did not return messages Saturday seeking comment.
A section of the train derailed just yards away from a student apartment building at 605 Hester Ave. At least one car was split open, littering what appeared to be a mix of metal, cardboard and other debris across the tracks and ground. Sections of the train were laying on its side against an iron fence between the apartment buildings and train tracks.
Matt Swaney, a Normal Fire Department spokesman, said the Town of Normal, ISU, Ameren Illinois and Union Pacific had evaluated the site and repairs are underway.
This story will be updated.
Normal train derailment
