Fire reported at site of train derailment; cleanup continues
Fire reported at site of train derailment; cleanup continues

BLOOMINGTON — Investigators are still searching for a cause to Saturday’s morning train derailment in Uptown Normal, which damaged at least 16 cargo cars on a Union Pacific train.

Cleanup and repair on the track will continue this week, but one of the two lines is now open and trains have been moving through town, using the one line.

Firefighters were called to the scene after 10 a.m. Sunday for a fire in one of the cars near the end of Hester Street.

“A semi-trailer that was in the derailed train from yesterday has caught fire,” said a Normal Fire Department spokesman in a social media post Sunday morning. There were no injuries reported.

The Federal Railroad Administration has launched a preliminary investigation, said spokesman Warren Flatau, but further information was not available. The FRA investigates crashes involving 15 cars or more, or if the crash created significant public interest. The crash happened in uptown Normal, near Illinois State University.

021521-blm-loc-1derailment

A field of debris remains south of Saturday's derailment off Hester Street in Uptown Normal on Sunday. One track of the two-track mainline is open after workers labored through the night in sub-zero temperatures.

There were no injuries, and damage estimates are still being compiled.

021521-blm-loc-5derailment

Debris from broken container cars was pushed aside to reopen one track after Saturday's derailment south of Uptown Normal.

Witnesses reported loud noises and a flash of light at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Logan Meagher, an ISU student living near uptown Normal, said he heard “what I thought was an earthquake” early Saturday.

021521-blm-loc-2derailment

A Union Pacific locomotive hauling about 100 cars passes through a field of debris after Saturday's derailment south of Uptown Normal on Sunday. Workers were able to clear and repair the north track to enable to rail traffic to go around damage to the rails to the south.

The crash initially closed several intersections in Normal early Saturday, but all but three had reopened by noon. Barricades still were present at some of the intersections Sunday.

Authorities said no hazardous materials were on the train, which was heading northbound. Union Pacific officials did not return messages Saturday seeking comment.

021521-blm-loc-3derailment

Railroad workers are clearing debris after Saturday's derailment south of Uptown Normal on Sunday. Workers were able to clear and repair the north track to enable to rail traffic to go around damage to the rails to the south.

A section of the train derailed just yards away from a student apartment building at 605 Hester Ave. At least one car was split open, littering what appeared to be a mix of metal, cardboard and other debris across the tracks and ground. Sections of the train were laying on its side against an iron fence between the apartment buildings and train tracks.

Watch now: Sound of Normal train derailment: ‘You knew something was wrong’

Matt Swaney, a Normal Fire Department spokesman, said the Town of Normal, ISU, Ameren Illinois and Union Pacific had evaluated the site and repairs are underway.

021521-blm-loc-4derailment

An assortment of equipment was used to push aside debris and repair track after Saturday's derailment south of Uptown Normal on Sunday. Workers were able to clear and repair the north track to enable to rail traffic to go around damage to the rails to the south.

The derailment canceled the Amtrak Lincoln Service and caused other changes, said spokeswoman Beth Toll. The rail service brought in track repair equipment to help with the repairs. Buses will be used between Lincoln and Pontiac until fixes are made.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

