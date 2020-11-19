Fire reported at State Farm power plant

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters used an aerial ladder truck to inspect the roof of the State Farm Insurance Company power plant after a small fire early Thursday.
Fire officials reported seeing smoke coming from a chimney area as they arrived on the scene in the 2700 block of Ireland Grove Road about 8:15 a.m.
An aerial ladder truck and a pumper unit pulled into the courtyard of the structure, which supplies power to the Corporate South facility.
Firefighters reported the fire was located in an area surrounding a small chimney on the building. Firefighters did not have to lay down a hose as it appeared the fire could be put out with a fire extinguisher.
Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.
