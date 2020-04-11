Firefighters called to Bloomington home

×
BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a residence in Bloomington.
At about 2:30 p.m., the Bloomington Fire Department was called to the 400 block of South Robinson, located south and east of downtown Bloomington.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
This story will be updated.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Kevin Barlow
Agriculture Reporter
Agriculture reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
