You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Firefighters called to Bloomington home
0 comments
editor's pick

Firefighters called to Bloomington home

{{featured_button_text}}
fire

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a residence in Bloomington.

At about 2:30 p.m., the Bloomington Fire Department was called to the 400 block of South Robinson, located south and east of downtown Bloomington.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News