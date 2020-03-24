First-class gesture: Ellsworth woman's deed pays off amid coronavirus woes

Then her phone notified her of an email from her travel agent.

“Tina, you’ve been bumped from your flight. There are no more flights out. Don’t panic,” it read.

She describes it more as "freaking out." “And that would be an understatement,” she added.

She approached the gate, was told the flight was overbooked and about 15 people would need to wait for instructions. There was one more flight, but it was on the final day airlines were flying people out of the country.

“There were three precious older women huddled together next to me. I asked them if they had been bumped and they said that one of them had,” she said. “I’ll never forget their solidarity as they wrapped their arms around their shaking friend and said, ‘We are not leaving her behind.’”

The ticket agent ordered two of the women to board, but the trio locked arms and refused repeated orders.

Zimmerman realized she was the only one whose ticket did not say "standby," and she offered her seat.

“Please let all three of these women go together,” she said. “I’ll stay.”

The women boarded, after hugging her and telling her "Thank you and God bless you.”