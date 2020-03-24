First-class gesture: Ellsworth woman's deed pays off amid coronavirus woes

ELLSWORTH — Karma — or in the Runyankole language spoken in Uganda, 'Webare" — may be the only way to explain the result of an Ellsworth woman's good Samaritan gesture that nearly left her stranded in Africa.
Tina Zimmerman, on her way home from Uganda, had given up the last seat on a plane about to leave Ethiopia because of her faith and compassion for others. The next — and presumably last plane — to fly out anytime soon was scheduled for several days later. If that failed, she likely would be stuck.
The story began at the end of February, when Zimmerman left for a 3½-week trip to Uganda to train farmers and their dogs and to assist with first aid and animal care. It was the latest in about a dozen trips for the owner and founder of Manestream Training, which specializes in dog and puppy training.
With coronavirus spreading throughout the United States, she decided to cut her trip short.
“I was afraid that I wouldn’t get home if I didn’t leave as soon as possible,” she said.
With training finished and a graduation ceremony for the animals and owners, she contacted her travel agent to rebook flights home, with stops in Ethiopia, Ireland, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Bloomington. She said a tearful goodbye to her friends in Uganda and prepared for a flight expected to take most of a day.
“At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, I got an email from my travel agent that my flights were all canceled, but without waiting for my confirmation, he went ahead and booked me to fly into Ethiopia and then a long, 17.5-hour flight to Washington D.C.,” she said. “He said he got me the last seat. And my flight left at 5:30 p.m. I literally lost it, like laying on the floor heaving and hyperventilating.”
The earlier flight meant no time to rest between a long drive through the country in Uganda and then a grueling flight out of Ethiopia.
“This whole trip has been physically brutal, much more than I’ve ever experienced before,” she said. “I was completely beyond exhausted.”
Zimmerman was concerned about getting stranded or quarantined in Uganda, but has many friends there. “But if I got stranded in Ethiopia,” she added, “I can’t even ...”
She was stressed and somewhat weak when she arrived at the airport in Ethiopia, but anxious to get on board. That’s when she noticed the chaos.
Then her phone notified her of an email from her travel agent.
“Tina, you’ve been bumped from your flight. There are no more flights out. Don’t panic,” it read.
She describes it more as "freaking out." “And that would be an understatement,” she added.
She approached the gate, was told the flight was overbooked and about 15 people would need to wait for instructions. There was one more flight, but it was on the final day airlines were flying people out of the country.
“There were three precious older women huddled together next to me. I asked them if they had been bumped and they said that one of them had,” she said. “I’ll never forget their solidarity as they wrapped their arms around their shaking friend and said, ‘We are not leaving her behind.’”
The ticket agent ordered two of the women to board, but the trio locked arms and refused repeated orders.
Zimmerman realized she was the only one whose ticket did not say "standby," and she offered her seat.
“Please let all three of these women go together,” she said. “I’ll stay.”
The women boarded, after hugging her and telling her "Thank you and God bless you.”
“As I watched them walk down the tarmac, my stomach flipped as I realized what I had just done. I had to call (husband) Brian and tell him I wasn’t coming home. He lost it.”
Zimmerman, a woman of faith, prayed.
Feeling faint, she was about to be ushered away when the agent grabbed her hand and placed a ticket in it. In her ear, the agent whispered: “You’re in business class.”
“I can’t even describe for you what that moment felt like,” she said. “I went from collapsing in despair to complete shock.”
She walked through the curtain and sank into a wide, fully reclining seat with a glass of cold juice, a pillow and a gift bag full of goodies.
“And I bawled,” she said. “God is so good. He has protected and blessed me every step of this trip.”
Travel issues weren't over when she arrived in the States. In Dallas, delays tested her patience, and she struggled to remember the reason she was on the trip.
“'Webare' is a word in the Runyankole language that has many meanings,” she said. “It means 'thank you,' 'you are welcome,' and 'good work.' I learned this chant in a village many years ago and taught it to my students in Kicwamba. We said it at the end of every session and closed out our graduation with it.”
“Webare! Webare! Webare! Eh!”
