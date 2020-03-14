First confirmed case of coronavirus detected in Woodford County

After state officials released their daily count of cases, an additional two were confirmed in Sangamon County, including one health officials described during a news conference as being "critical."

Locally, officials were in lockstep when they repeated several times that people need to exercise caution, self-isolate if necessary and call their doctor if they feel they have any symptoms of the COVID-19 illness. As most people will only experience slight to moderate symptoms, Dr. Samer Sader, the chief medical officer of UnityPoint Health, said rest, fluids and over-the-counter medication could alleviate the situation. He stressed that if people are having more serious problems or if the condition persists, they should call their doctor.

Dr. Gregg Stoner, the medical director of the Peoria City/County Health Department, said, "We knew this day was going to come, but the advice that we have given out is good advice, and the social distancing and canceling sporting events were timely and ahead of the curve."