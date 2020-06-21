First Farmers State Bank awards $20,000 in grants to 4 local nonprofits

BLOOMINGTON — First Farmers State Bank, in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, has provided $20,000 in grants to four local not-for-profit organizations.
The grants will go to Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and Home Sweet Home Ministries, both in Bloomington; Common Ground, Delavan; and Minier Food Pantry.
