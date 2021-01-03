First snowstorm of the year due to "subtle changes"

BLOOMINGTON — Scott Alexander was happy to see 2020 go, calling it an “awful” year both personally and for the world.

The 42-year-old Bloomington resident survived the coronavirus and vowed that 2021 would be a better year.

But the early results weren’t promising.

“My car slid off into a ditch Friday morning during the ice storm,” he said. “I wasn’t hurt. But it shook me up.”

Sunday was a scheduled day of rest, but 3 inches of snow on his driveway needed attention, so he got his shovel and started shoveling snow.

“Then I fell on some ice,” he said while sitting in the emergency room at OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. “I hurt my knee. I think I tore an ACL or an MCL or something with an ‘L’ in it. But I know this: I’m tired of the weather in 2021.”

Alexander wasn’t the only one. Central Illinois residents woke up to at least 3 inches of snow Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Lincoln had predicted “only 1 or 2 inches.”