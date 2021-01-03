First snowstorm of the year due to "subtle changes"

BLOOMINGTON — Scott Alexander was happy to see 2020 go, calling it an “awful” year both personally and for the world.
The 42-year-old Bloomington resident survived the coronavirus and vowed that 2021 would be a better year.
But the early results weren’t promising.
“My car slid off into a ditch Friday morning during the ice storm,” he said. “I wasn’t hurt. But it shook me up.”
Sunday was a scheduled day of rest, but 3 inches of snow on his driveway needed attention, so he got his shovel and started shoveling snow.
“Then I fell on some ice,” he said while sitting in the emergency room at OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. “I hurt my knee. I think I tore an ACL or an MCL or something with an ‘L’ in it. But I know this: I’m tired of the weather in 2021.”
Alexander wasn’t the only one. Central Illinois residents woke up to at least 3 inches of snow Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Lincoln had predicted “only 1 or 2 inches.”
“There were some very subtle changes that affected that system, such as the temperatures aloft several thousand feet above ground level were just perfect to produce some big snowflakes,” said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “There was a little bit higher moisture available then what our models were showing previously, and the overall strength of the system was probably underestimated in previous forecasts. All of those things added together produced a very narrow band covering a handful of counties with some heavier snowfall.”
Most of Bloomington-Normal received between 3 and 4 inches of snow, he said.
“It was unusual that there was a very narrow band of heavy snow that just persisted for a few hours,” he said. “Areas between northeast of Springfield and near Bloomington to west of Champaign to down near Decatur received the higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches. Then a very narrow corridor from near Decatur along Interstate 72 in Macon County had some isolated 8- to 10-inch reports. It was quite unusual to see those amounts pile up so quickly and over such a small area.”
The Piatt County town of Cisco received 9.8 inches, according to the NWS. Decatur and Monticello each received 8 inches. Mount Zion in Macon County reported 7 inches. Clinton reported 6 inches. In Lincoln, 4.8 inches fell and 4.1 inches fell in Heyworth.
The snow hampered efforts by power companies to restore power to thousands of Central Illinois residents affected by Friday’s ice storm.
In Bloomington, plows were working nonstop.
"Plowing crews are making one pass through all streets," the city said in a social media post. "They will not run curb to curb due to low hanging trees and power lines. We are sending loaders to assist with damage to open up roads. Our goal is to have all trees and brush pushed to curb and begin clean up (Monday)."
In Normal, officials with the Parks and Recreation Department urge citizens to avoid using Constitution Trail. Crews have closed portions of the trail south of Camelback Bridge due to heavy tree damage and downed power lines. Utility crews have been notified.
Limbs and branches litter the trail throughout town due to the ice and snow storms. If using the trail, citizens should proceed with extreme caution. Do not approach downed power lines or touch anything in contact with one.
Cleanup is underway and will take some time due to extensive damage.
Trees limbs also came down throughout the community. Town of Normal Public Works crew will pick up tree limbs and debris placed curbside.
In Micki Rogers' eyes, there are no greater heroes than an Ameren Illinois utility crew that restored power to her home in east Bloomington on Sunday.
In fact, she was so thankful, she brought the three men a tin of Christmas Chex mix as they unloaded their tools from their trucks.
“We’ve gone two days without power,” Rogers said.
The three large utility trucks drove up to 315 Garfield Drive as heavy snow and ice from New Year’s weekend bowed branches up and down the street about 9 a.m. Sunday.
In the backyard, an electrical service draped across the back lawn, still alive, the workers said. Unloading a ladder, the men climbed up the back wall of the house to discover that the power line had been pulled clear off the electric service, leaving three pigtails sticking straight up in the air.
“A branch came down and pulled the line off the house,” Rogers said. “It’s been an adventure. .. Luckily, we had wood to burn to keep warm."
Pantagraph photographer David Proeber contributed to this story.
