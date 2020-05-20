Five more COVID cases in McLean County; new total, 194; 111 have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Five more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 194 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.

McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Wednesday.

Of the 194, 111 have recovered, 67 are at home in isolation, ten are hospitalized and six have died, the health department said. No new deaths were announced Wednesday.

Three of the six deaths have happened since Thursday. The health department previously said that three of the six deaths were associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington.