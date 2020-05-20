Five more COVID cases in McLean County; new total, 194; 111 have recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Five more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 194 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.
McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Wednesday.
Of the 194, 111 have recovered, 67 are at home in isolation, ten are hospitalized and six have died, the health department said. No new deaths were announced Wednesday.
Three of the six deaths have happened since Thursday. The health department previously said that three of the six deaths were associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington.
The increase by five cases follows a recent surge in people who have tested positive for the virus, with 17 new cases on Monday, nine on Sunday and 25 on Friday. Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight last week identified an outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, which shared responsibility for the recent surge in cases.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through Friday, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph on Wednesday that 232 people underwent testing on Tuesday, bringing to 6,234 the number of people who have been tested since that site opened March 28.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.